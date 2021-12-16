MONTAGUE — In what was almost a replay of last year's district tournament - only in reverse - Shelby lost to Whitehall and then pulled off a surprising comeback win over Montague Wednesday night at the Montague Quad.
The Tigers, just as they did last March, trailed early against Montague before roaring back to pick up the win. Several of the Tigers' younger wrestlers contributed to that comeback, which made it doubly exciting for coach Dustin Dean.
"For all these inexperienced guys, they start understanding how exciting this can be, and how important every point in a match is and how every point they score for the team is," Dean said. "Understanding the little things always add up in the end. We can always leave points out there or grab more points.
"We're going to go in the classroom and show them how the score could've been way different. We could've won by more or lost by a lot."
Cade Clement sparked the comeback, ending a three-pin streak by Montague to open the match by fighting to a 9-4 win over Michael Moore. Marco Garcia followed with an equally hard-fought 3-1 decision over Andy Hernandez, and the Tigers soon grabbed the lead when Ivan Fessenden, Travis Boughan and Alex Calixto earned wins.
The Calixto victory in particular was big for the Tigers, who had considered his match a toss-up coming in.
"Alex Calixto, who's been working really hard and is a smart kid, we're asking a lot (from him), so that was one where we go, this is one of those matches that can go either way and we've got to steal it," Dean said.
Shelby then surrendered two pins in a row and trailed 30-19, but again stormed back. Juan Brito, Preston Priese and Gary Rood earned three straight pins to clinch the match.
To a large extent, Dean felt Montague dictated the terms of the match, but his team was able to fight back anyway. That was a good thing, but he wants his guys keeping the opponents on their heels.
"Montague did a great job slowing us down and making sure they could do what they did," Dean said. "Montague is known for doing a really good job getting us to wrestle their matches at times. We're inexperienced, and with inexperience you try to zone a little bit in a match. Montague does a great job wrestling their matches. We have to do a better job doing ours."
Shelby took a lopsided 71-6 defeat to Whitehall, which was no surprise given the incredible roster the Vikings possess. However, Dean felt his team did a better job than in the past of "not wrestling afraid" against Whitehall, noting as an example Clement's match with returning state champ Max Brown. Brown won by technical fall, but didn't pin the second-year Tiger.
"Brown is a frickin' awesome wrestler, and Cade's in his second year and was battling him," Dean said. "In that match, I wanted our kids to start getting some respect. We're far away from Whitehall. I want to start doing (against) Whitehall what we did with Montague. Step one is not wrestling afraid. Step two is not wrestling afraid and having (more success)."
Priese was Shelby's lone 2-0 wrestler on the night, scoring a pin victory against Whitehall. The combined effort of the two matches is something Shelby is optimistic it can build on.
"I'm really proud of the kids," Dean said. "It was a decent night for us."