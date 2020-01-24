SCOTTVILLE — Shelby missed out on a sweep of Wednesday's Mason County Central quad by just a point, losing to the Spartans by tiebreaker, 37-36. The Tigers did defeat Ludington, 48-18.

The MCC match ended in a 36-36 deadlock thanks to a late rally by the Tigers, who earned a pair of forfeit victories at the highest weights and then saw Zac Griffes and Miguel Guerra each score pins. However, MCC won seven bouts in the match to Shelby's six — 125 pounds was an open weight for both squads — so it took the tiebreaker.

The Tigers won four matches by forfeit against MCC in addition to the two pins.

Against Ludington, Randall Parker and Zachary Parker each moved to 2-0 on the night with pin victories, and Xavior Charles, Griffes and Guerra won by forfeit to also finish up 2-0 performances. Marco Garcia, Laz Madrigal and Jorden Marble each won matches against Ludington as well.