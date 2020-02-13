SHELBY — Shelby advanced to the district finals Wednesday at home, but dropped the title match to Orchard View 54-27 to end its team season.
The Tigers took early leads of 12-6 and 15-12, but having to surrender a few weight classes, and a run of Cardinal pins late in the match, kept them from picking up a win.
"We knew coming in that it was about matchups, and unfortunately we had some voids there," Shelby coach Dustin Dean said. "Not to take anything away from OV at all. They wrestled well. It's hard to make up some of those points...I was happy to see the effort our team gave."
