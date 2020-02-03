HOPKINS — Shelby lost all three of its matches Friday at the Hopkins Duals, falling to Hopkins by tiebreaker, 37-36, while also losing to Middleville (48-30) and Wayland Union (58-22).

Hopkins took the win over Shelby by criteria F, which declares the team that lost more points to forfeit as the winner. Hopkins had forfeited three bouts to Shelby's two.

The Tigers had four wrestlers go 3-0 in the duals. Jakob Whitlow scored two pins and a forfeit win, and Lorenzo Rodriguez earned victories by pin, major decision and decision. Randall Parker and Zachary Parker also went 3-0, with a pin and two forfeit wins apiece. Marco Garcia and Laz Madrigal each went 2-1.