LUDINGTON — Shelby got the season started on a high note Wednesday, earning three victories at the Ludington Quad.
The Tigers beat Big Rapids (42-30), Ludington (63-9) and Newaygo (51-18) to win the quad.
Several Shelby wrestlers earned 3-0 records on the night, including Lorenzo Rodriguez and Cade Clement, who each scored a pair of pin victories. Travis Boughan won twice by decision on his way to a 3-0 night, and Marco Garcia and Slader Beyer each picked up one win on the mat and two by forfeit. Ben Cederquist added a 2-0 record, both by forfeit.