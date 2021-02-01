Shelby wrestling saw some growth in year one under coach Dustin Dean, and the Tigers hope to see more of that in 2021, whenever they’re permitted to take the mat.
Shelby lost state qualifiers Jakob Whitlow and Zachary Parker, leaving huge holes in the lineup (literally so, as they took up two of the three highest weights). However, Shelby will bring back many of the other top wrestlers from last season.
The Tigers will be led by three seniors. Randall Parker and Slader Beyer will be key, and the centerpiece is Lorenzo Rodriguez, a four-year starter and a regional qualifier last season.
“These seniors know what our program is about and have been in close matches, so they understand the importance of bonus points,” Dean said.
Third-year starter Marco Garcia, a junior, is also slated to be a major factor for Shelby.
Those four wrestlers will be the leadership core for Shelby, which is as important as ever this season due to the modified off-season in wrestling. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports in the state only days after the season was completed, wiping out almost all meaningful off-season activity.
“These guys are setting a great example for our younger guys, and our younger guys are following and trying to keep up,” Dean said of his top four. “They really are setting the pace.”
Shelby has shied away from setting specific targets for its season in large part because it’s unknown how this season will progress whenever it starts. Dean and the Tigers have instead focused on staying prepared and ready to get on the mat when it’s allowed.
“We want to set a precedent so that we can work hard, get better everyday and understand the importance of the team,” Dean said. “We have no idea what the season will consist of...so if we keep these guys together, working hard and having fun, they will be ready to wrestle when we are allowed.”
However, that doesn’t mean Shelby isn’t keeping tabs on its conference competition. Whitehall has won the league six years in a row and is unmatched, and returning regional champ Hart isn’t likely to be far behind. The Tigers do, though, want to outstrip the remaining three teams in the league: Ravenna, Mason County Central and Montague. Each of those duals were close last season, and Dean and his team would love to win them all this year.
Dean credits assistant coaches Jordan Young, Forrest Courtright and Tyler Blohm with helping provide the Tigers as much routine and consistency as possible as the season continues to be affected by restrictions. Shelby lost out on some much-needed development in the off-season, but the team knows that’s true of everybody.
“We try to focus on the challenges that we can control,” Dean said. “For instance, we can control the amount of guys that show up to practice consistently and keep each other accountable. We can control the tempo of practice, we can control grades and eligibility, (and) we can control team dynamics and build team chemistry.”