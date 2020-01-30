SHELBY — Shelby had its most successful day of the wrestling season Wednesday, winning both its duals in a home quad sweep.

The Tigers edged Ravenna 42-39 for their second West Michigan Conference win, and beat Hopkins 41-30.

Shelby rallied from trailing by nine with two bouts to go against Ravenna, getting a forfeit win from Jakob Whitlow and then a pin victory by Zachary Parker to secure the dual. Whitlow and Parker each earned 2-0 records on the night with wins against Hopkins as well.

Also going 2-0 for the Tigers were Lorenzo Rodriguez, Marco Garcia and Blake Eitniear. Rodriguez and Parker scored two pins each, and Garcia had a pin and a technical fall. Whitlow scored a pin against Hopkins, and Eitniear scored two forfeit wins.