MONTAGUE — While Shelby's team season ended with a thud Wednesday as #3-ranked Whitehall routed the Tigers 83-0 in the district finals, the season as a whole could be viewed as a step forward.
That's how Shelby coach Dustin Dean feels, anyway, and no doubt part of that good feeling comes from the Tigers' clutch performances in a 39-31 semifinal win over Montague that preceded the loss to Whitehall.
"It is a step in the right direction," Dean said. "The team chemistry was amazing. This is my second year as a head coach but I've been around a lot of teams, and we had that team chemistry where it was fun to be in the practice room and the kids had fun. As we went on, we had some ups and downs and recovered from those downs."
One of the biggest ups came against Montague, where the Tigers rallied from an early 15-0 deficit to win. After losing the first three bouts, Shelby roared back to win the next five. The first three of those wins were tough, hard-fought decisions, and they were likely what decided the dual.
First came Cade Clement, who earned a 6-2 win over Logan Fairchild. Then Marco Garcia defeated Michael Moore 10-4. The third and most thrilling of the wins came in overtime, as Mauricio Castillo rallied to beat Logan Kahl at 160 pounds, pulling the Tigers within 15-9.
After those wins, Travis Boughan scored a pin of Tyler Risch, and Alex Calixto won by forfeit to give Shelby the lead, 21-15. The Tigers never trailed again.
"I was really happy to see that some bad things happened on our end, but we were able to recover and our guys stepped up," Dean said. "That was good to see."
Shelby also got wins from Randall Parker, by forfeit, and Nick Cano and Luis Cesarez, by pin, against Montague.
The Whitehall match was never likely to end well for Shelby, given the Vikings' remarkable strength at every weight class. Dean had hoped his team would perform better - the Tigers got pinned or lost by forfeit at every weight class but one - but understood that there was likely an emotional letdown after the Montague win.
"We knew we had a pretty huge feat to be able to compete with those guys," Dean said. "They're on another level than we are, with our young team. We just wanted to wrestle well and be in some of those matches, and I'm a little disappointed we weren't able to do that.
"I think we kind of, as a team, focused more on the Montague match. That's where, I think as a young team, we let down, like, we got that one, but now we have Whitehall. It's just an experience for some of our young guys, and doing this will fix that."
Going into the individual tournament, Dean said the Tiger wrestlers will be able to look out for themselves and wrestle freely, whereas in team situations, things can change based on the score of a single matchup or the team's goals in a match.
"You're down by seven, now I can actually try to throw a headlock, because it doesn't matter if I give up the major (decision)," Dean said. "So those things will change, and our strategy might change where it lets us open up more than we've had to against a Montague, where we get conservative sometimes. Now we can swing for the fences."