SCOTTVILLE — Shelby junior Emma Soelberg earned the win Tuesday at the Kelder Poured Walls Invitational in Scottville.
Soelberg completed the two-mile race in a time of 12:55.2, finishing 17 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor. The Tiger girls finished third as a team, two points ahead of Ravenna, and Shelby's boys were fifth.
Tanner Soelberg topped the Tiger boys, running in fourth place (11:17.2).
Behind Emma Soelberg, Shelby's Lauren Brown rounded out the top 10 with a time of 14:42.2. Other Tiger scorers were Aubrey Klotz (14th, 15:44.8), Estephany Guerrero (36th, 17:40.1) and Esmeralda Guerrero (42nd, 18:37.7).
Tiger boys' scorers included Isaac Scouten (11th, 12:02.5), Thomas Harvell (32nd, 13:12.1), Ethan Fessenden (35th, 13:30.8) and Blake Eitniear (57th, 21:06.1).
Taylor Stapel was the lone Hesperia finisher on the day. She placed 14th in the girls' race in a time of 16:24.7.