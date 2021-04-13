SHELBY — While COVID-19 has been an overwhelming negative for so many people, it has not been devoid of silver linings. For the Shelby basketball program, one of those silver linings came in the form of former star guard Jason Beckman being available to be an assistant coach for the Tigers this last season.
Beckman would normally have been in France playing his second season for his developmental-league team, Linas Basket Academy, a second-tier team in the French Basketball Federation. His first season, he said, was going very well in 2019-20, with the young team “setting all sorts of records” and the experience being nothing but positive.
However, he’s been back in America since March 2020, when the world shut down amid the pandemic, and hasn’t yet been able to return amid tight restrictions in France.
When Tigers’ coach Rick Zoulek learned from Beckman that he wouldn’t be returning to France this winter, he sold Beckman on the idea of helping out with the team for the season.
“I asked him to come on in and help out,” Zoulek said. “Whatever you can, I’d appreciate. It’s (normally) just me and (assistant) James Dowty. James helps, but he does a lot of the maintenance stuff that we need to have done, and Jason just brings that extra energy because of where he’s been, what he’s done and his knowledge and experience. The kids really look up to him. We’re glad he’s here.”
The timing of Beckman’s joining the staff was fortuitous. His senior year was 2013-14, meaning the Tigers of this past season were budding basketball players when he was helping Shelby get to three straight regional finals (including one state final four run) in his last three seasons.
Getting to work with Beckman for a season was a huge boost to the players. Joseph Hayes, who plays a similar ballhandling role as Beckman did during his time at Shelby, said he and fellow captain Logan Claeys learned a lot from Beckman.
“It’s been awesome,” Hayes said. “He has so much experience and so much knowledge that I learn from. Especially the energy. He’s always talking and upbeat, and Logan and I are trying to take after him and bring that on the court.”
Hayes and Claeys may not have had the opportunity to bring home the same kind of hardware Beckman once did, but their leadership qualities and hard work have stood out to the one-time Shelby legend.
“I can’t speak highly enough to their character, the team players they are,” Beckman said. “They care more about the whole than the individual. Just the work they put in, too, individually honing their craft in basketball. It’s a testament to them and the way their parents have raised them. They’re just really good guys and great for our team, on the court but also off the court.”
Of course, while Beckman can easily relate to Hayes, Claeys and the Tigers who played for Zoulek this year, being a coach has also given him a new dose of perspective on what it’s like to be on the other side of the bench.
“I empathize with Coach Z a little bit more, having to have patience with guys,” Beckman said with a laugh. “Now I know how he felt when I was here. Just the ‘you can’t go out and fix it yourself’ type of mentality. You have to learn how to motivate guys, the psychology of guys. It’s a pretty cool process to be part of with a group that works so hard and wants to keep working.
“I’d say it’s a maturing process, to be able to learn from someone like Coach Z, who’s one of the best in the business at it. He knows what he’s doing and has done it for so long.”
While Beckman learned from Zoulek this year, the coach himself was taking note at how much his players got out of the arrangement too.
“You can’t measure how much it benefits us,” Zoulek said. “The kids talk to him. I might be talking to one or two kids after practice and he’s talking to two or three kids over here. It just helps so much to have him there. He brings a different perspective. He’s young, not old like me. I think they trust me too, but it’s just different. He’s closer to their age. He’s been playing. He’s still playing. They listen to him.
“He’s gotten to a point where he’s starting to suggest more and communicate more on specific things. They just eat it up.”
Unfortunately, it’s anyone’s guess when Beckman might be able to return to France. He said he’s been in communication with Linas during the pandemic and that the hope is still that he will be able to return, maybe as soon as next season, which would send Beckman back across the pond sometime this summer.
In the meantime, he’s enjoyed getting a look at the other end of the coach-player relationship. Whether it might lead to a longer-term future in coaching is unknown, as Beckman is understandably focused on his playing career right now, but he’s happy to be part of the Tigers’ program if he’s around.
“I would definitely be interested, if I’m around, helping out and seeing what the future holds,” Beckman said. “I’ve really enjoyed it. These guys, Coach Z, the Shelby community, it’s been a blast to relive it.”