Shelby's Joseph Hayes has made his mark on the Tigers across his three sports - soccer, basketball and baseball - during his athletic career. He's also a star in the classroom, as evidenced by his being named a finalist for the MHSAA Scholar-Athlete Awards for 2022. The announcement came down Jan. 19.
Hayes, who was mistakenly listed among the Class B finalists (Shelby is a Class C school), is the first Shelby athlete to be one of the 120 finalists for the awards since Jason Beckman was a finalist in 2014. The awards are underwritten by Farm Bureau Insurance.
In February, 32 of the 120 finalists will be awarded $1,000 scholarships, with 12 going to Class A recipients, eight to Class B, six to Class C and four to Class D.
To be eligible for the award, applicants must have at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average and have won a varsity letter in an MHSAA sport. Of the 120 finalists, 81 play three or more sports, as Hayes does.
Tigers' basketball coach Rick Zoulek has seen Hayes' hard work over the years as the senior guard has blossomed into a star player on the team.
"That's what makes Joseph special," Zoulek said Thursday after the Tigers defeated Hart behind a 40-point night from Hayes. "He's a very hardworking young man. He comes in early in the season and did a lot of stuff. He was always there. He's always there after practice shooting.
"What he does, is he goes for something with everything he's got. It's the same with his grades. It doesn't come easy for him. He works at it hard. In soccer, it's the same way, and baseball, he loves them all. He's going to give you his best. He's a fun guy to coach."
Soccer coach Jairo Coronado echoed those sentiments when discussing Hayes' all-conference honor last fall. Hayes led the team with 10 assists as the Tigers won the WMC championship.
“He knows how to read the plays, anticipates when he needs to and contains as needed,” Coronado said in the fall. “He is a very dedicated athlete and it shows on the field."