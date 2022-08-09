Shelby junior Lalo Garcia wasn’t planning on competing in Detroit over the weekend, but when his dad Eddie spotted a Facebook advertisement for a home run derby staged by Tigers’ legend Miguel Cabrera’s foundation, he couldn’t resist.
Garcia is a baseball fanatic, rarely missing an opportunity to get better. And Cabrera was his inspiration to play the game.
Imagine Garcia’s excitement when he won the home run derby in the 16-19 age group at Detroit’s Corner Ballpark near Comerica Park, earning a trophy presented to him by Cabrera. The derby was the Miggy Foundation’s first of what is intended to be an annual event.
“Miguel Cabrera made me want to play baseball, so to be presented a trophy by him was awesome,” Garcia said. “There’s nothing like it.”
Garcia won the derby in three rounds, getting better each round. Players got 10 pitches per round, and every player was pitched to by Cabrera’s cousin, Garcia said. Garcia connected four times in the opening round to advance to the semifinals, then hit five home runs in the semifinals to reach the championship round. He was matched opposite a big, intimidating lefty that was, Garcia said, parking balls onto the porches of houses across the street from the park.
Nevertheless, Garcia won the final round with seven home runs. What made his triumph even more impressive was that he was the event’s youngest participant. He said about 40-50 players competed in all.
“Up at the plate it felt like your heart was beating through your chest,” Garcia said. “We all felt so much pressure, knowing Miguel Cabrera was there watching you swing.”
Garcia said the dream of one day playing Major League Baseball drives him, and it will only be stoked by the memory of winning a trophy handed out by a future Hall of Famer.
“Just being able to compete at a Miguel Cabrera event was awesome,” Garcia said. “It’s really just the dream to one day play in MLB, and really, do anything to get there.”