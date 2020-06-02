Just as winter sports athletes at the high school level were stunned to see their seasons suddenly end in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the same held true for collegiate athletes in both winter and spring sports.

One of those athletes was Matt Felt, Shelby baseball alum and freshman at Division II Davenport. Felt was in the process of taking a redshirt when the pandemic cut the Panthers’ season short, so he had not yet appeared in a game.

Davenport’s players and coaches entered the season loaded with talent and confident they could make a postseason run in the team’s first year being eligible to compete in the Division II tournament after a two-year transition from the NAIA. That confidence seemed to be justified early in the season, as the Panthers had won 13 of their first 15 games, with the two losses coming by a combined three runs.

Felt had planned to take a redshirt in large part because of how experienced and talented the team was, figuring he wouldn’t have likely played much anyway.

Felt said it was an “eerie” scene at the school’s baseball complex the day he came in and it was announced the team’s season was over.

“40 to 45 guys, and no words were said,” Felt said. “All fall, we thought it was the best team we’d ever had. It was our first year being NCAA-eligible. When the season started, it looked like that’s exactly what was going to happen. To have it taken away is very stunning.”

Felt’s redshirt plan seems ironic now, since the NCAA ruled that spring sports athletes can be given another season of eligibility as a result of the 2020 cancellation. With that option out there, and with the Major League Baseball draft being slashed from its usual 40 rounds to five, narrowing the path to the pros for the hopefuls on the team, the Davenport team should return largely intact next spring.

Davenport coach Kevin Tidey carries a philosophy of “if you can hit, we need to get you in the lineup”, and he knows Felt can hit; the former Tiger hit above .600 in both his junior and senior campaigns, being named all-state in both. The task for Tidey and his staff was, and is, to turn Felt into an outfielder — Felt only ever played infield prior to college.

“I love the way he swings the bat,” Tidey said. “He’s very athletic and can really run. The biggest thing we have to do is make him into a college outfielder. I think corner outfield is probably his spot as we progress. (It’s) just getting him more comfortable with reading the ball off the bat and all that good stuff.”

Felt is confident he can be an impact player for the 2021 Panthers, even with the logjam of excellent players on the roster with him.

“I feel like I can get in there and challenge for jobs and get at-bats,” Felt said. “To start the season, one or two spots were pretty well sealed down, but there were quality players for those last one or two spots. I’m pretty confident I can get in there and make an impact in important games.”

Felt is fortunate that he has an enviable setup for keeping his game sharp during this time of social distancing. He lives on a farm in New Era, leaving ample backyard space to work, and the family has a barn on their property that contains weights and a batting cage. He also has thrown the ball with his older brother Trenton, who was also an all-state baseball player at Shelby.

Felt, who said he’s been passionate about weightlifting since entering high school, also said he’s been working out six days a week. Tidey said that Felt entered college strong, and will only get stronger with this extra time to develop himself physically.

“He was already a pretty strong kid coming in,” Tidey said. “I’m anxious to see what he can do. We’ve scheduled some games (next year) with junior colleges, and JV-type games to keep (the younger players’) skills going in the right direction.”

While Felt wasn’t playing early this spring, he was learning from the more intensive preparation that went into a game at the collegiate level.

“Three straight days before a series, sheets would be passed out, and you’d learn everything about the other team: Names, tendencies,” Felt said. “It made me realize other teams have that same info about you. The planning going into the game was the biggest thing I learned.

“The little details are extremely important at the next level. If you have any tip on, for example, the pitcher’s doing something with his glove when he throws a curveball, that can make such a huge difference. The preparation aspect is huge.”

With Felt and many other Panthers set to return next spring, Tidey is excited to see what happens next, especially given the quality of the players he had this year.

“It’s the hardest-working team I’ve ever coached in 25 years of coaching,” Tidey, who’s been on the Davenport staff all 12 seasons the program has existed, said. “Now they have to reset, and they have a second chance and they have to take advantage of it. It’s a high-character group, tight-knit, and I’m pretty excited to see what we can do here.”