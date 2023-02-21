PENTWATER - For Pentwater, momentum was the name of the game when Mesick came to town Thursday night. Unfortunately, all of that momentum seemed to swing in favor of the Bulldogs as they came away with a 51-31 win.

The Falcons were able to hang tough with Mesick early, trailing by six points at the end of the first quarter. Jocelyn Richison, Aubrie Adams and Lauren Davis were able to string together enough points to keep Pentwater rolling.

In the second quarter however, Pentwater stalled. Scoring just two points in that frame. The lack of success scoring hurt both the Falcons’ offense and defense. With each missed basket, the dejection was visible as players’ legs seemed to get heavier on defense.

Pair that with excellent shooting from the Bulldogs’ Kayla McCoy and Pentwater found themselves down 30-9 by halftime.

“We knew coming in that their ace, Kayla McCoy, was going to be difficult to stop,” Head Coach Joe Gorton said. “We had lots of plans in place, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. She was able to score early and often and we didn’t ever really have an answer.

“We just could not find the bottom of the bucket and each empty possession made those defensive legs a bit more heavy and Mesick a bit more motivated. If we could have gotten some early ones to drop, perhaps we would have been able to stay within reach.”

The second half was completely different for the Falcons. After looking a bit lost in the second quarter, Pentwater seemed to be able to match Mesick much better in the third quarter. In fact, they took an 11-10 scoring advantage in that stanza.

Unfortunately, the damage from the second quarter was too much to overcome, and matching Mesick 11-11 in scoring in the fourth quarter wouldn’t be enough to lead them back from behind.

One thing that was working well for Pentwater was rebounding. Mackenna Hasil (2 points, 9 rebounds) was a force down low, playing strong on the boards.

While the Falcons shot 13 of 58 from the floor as a team, Richison (13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) was able to convert on 6 of 14 of her opportunities.

With the end of the regular season fast approaching, Pentwater fell to 7-13 overall and 5-11 in conference. Their record isn’t popping off the page, but Gorton is encouraged with the incremental improvements he’s seeing.

“In general, we were much more solid rebounding the ball tonight than we have been,” Gorton said. “We can take that positive with us down the stretch as we get ready for playoffs.”