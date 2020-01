HART — Down three starters due to illness and injury, Hart lost a West Michigan Conference game to Oakridge Thursday night, 74-40.

The Pirates (4-9, 0-8 WMC) were never able to make Oakridge sweat, falling behind 35-11 by halftime.

Ian Mesler led Hart with 15 points, and Zach Bitely added 12. Bitely grabbed eight rebounds and Mesler had six.