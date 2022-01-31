Extremely shorthanded due to positive COVID-19 tests, Hesperia never had a chance Friday night against White Cloud, losing 47-14.
The Panthers (2-8, 0-6 Central State Activities Association Silver), missing two starters and four total players, were shut out in the first half and only had three points when the fourth quarter began.
"White Cloud’s big players dominated the inside," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said.
Abby Joppich and Emma Joppich each led Hesperia with five points. Emma Joppich had nine rebounds.