HESPERIA — With a lineup affected by contact tracing and quarantines, Hesperia lost to Holton Wednesday in a close Central State Activities Association Silver matchup, 27-25, 25-22, 26-24.
The Panthers (5-17, 2-3 CSAA Silver) were without five players due to quarantine restrictions, necessitating a rejiggered lineup. The makeshift roster fought hard, but fell short.
Emma Joppich led the Panthers with 11 kills, and on defense, Caitlyn Frees and Ali Townsend had 15 digs apiece. Frees and Abby Joppich teamed up to handle the setter duties and combined for 13 assists, and Joppich had three aces.