Pentwater continues to deal with a lack of available players, and it cost the Falcons in a 43-25 loss to Marion Thursday night.
The Falcons hung in as long as they could, but only scoring one point in the second quarter proved damaging when the Eagles began pulling away in the final frame.
"We'll hope to come back together next week as a full team, and work on building momentum going into postseason play," Pentwater coach Joe Gorton said.
Jocelyn Richison and Haidyn Adams each had seven points to lead Pentwater. Sam Schaefer grabbed six rebounds and Richison had five steals.