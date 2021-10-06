Friday's scheduled Shelby @ Oakridge football game has been canceled due to the Tigers' shorthanded roster, athletic director Chuck Persenaire said Wednesday morning.
The scheduled JV game between the teams Thursday at Shelby will still be played.
"Between injuries and eligibility stuff, we just don't have enough (players) to be able to field a varsity team," Persenaire said.
The Tigers have been without a few players, Persenaire said, who got in a car accident a few weeks ago and have not yet been cleared to return. Additionally, a few players were injured during last week's Montague game and their availability for this week was in question.
Persenaire said the program is optimistic that enough injury and eligibility issues will be sorted out that the Tigers will be able to play next week's rivalry contest against Hart.
"We're hoping to get everybody back and healthy," Persenaire said.