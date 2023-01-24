There wasn’t a time on Monday night where Mason County Eastern’s (MCE) Clayton Shoup wasn’t the main focus of the Cardinals offense. Luckily for Hesperia, they did just enough on defense to escape with a 66-59 win.

Shoup began the night rattling off 12 points in the opening quarter, a big reason his team led 18-15 after the first eight minutes.

“We wanted to size him (Shoup) up. We used that first quarter to kind of see what he was going to be doing and the looks he was going to be taking,” Hesperia head coach Andrew Worcester said. “We knew that our shorter guards weren’t going to be able to keep up physically.”

That’s when Worcester and the Panthers turned to sophomore Ian Fox, designating man-to-man defense between him and Shoup. That change in the scheme worked two-fold as Fox (20 points) limited Shoup to 7 points in the second quarter, while tallying 8 points of his own on the offensive side.

Fox’s shot in the second quarter boosted his confidence heavily, and when mixed with Maddox Mosley (18 points) gave Hesperia just enough to keep up with the Cardinals.

“It’s great for Ian to be able to come out and share that offensive load with Maddox,” Worcester said. “We have to make sure we rein him in when his shot selection gets a bit wild, because sometimes he builds up that confidence and takes shots he doesn’t need to.”

Slowing down Shoup in the second quarter may have proved to be the difference maker, because he came out of the lockers red-hot once again. Adding 12 more points to his total, Shoup was sitting at 31 points with a quarter still left to play.

Two big three point shots from both Mosley and Fox in that third quarter helped keep the Panthers on top however, hanging on to a 47-42 lead.

Shoup looked dangerous to start the final period as he connected from long range, drawing within two points of Hesperia’s slim lead. On a night where Mosley and Fox were the stars, it was big man Ethan O’Neil who proved to be the difference.

O’Neil (5 points) towers above most of the competition he has faced so far this year, but his ball control and paint presence have left much to be desired. Often opting not to go back up following offensive rebounds, O’Neil flipped that script and gave his team three massive points that kept momentum on their side. Jared Tanner (8 points) was also effective in that same arena.

Nobody was happier to see the development of O’Neil than his own head coach, who could be seen high fiving every person on the Hesperia bench when his post made plays in the final minutes.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to get Ethan to do all season long,” Worcester said through a smile. “He’s a sophomore and we’ve been trying to get him to be more aggressive and make quick decisions. As soon as he sees the ball, he has to make the choice that it’s his. To see him open up tonight is great.”

The Panthers picked up a much needed win as they ended an 11-game losing streak since defeating Walkerville in the season opener. Though it won’t improve their standing inside the conference, Hesperia now improves to 2-11 on the year.