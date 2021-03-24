The West Michigan Conference is all set to be a 14-school league starting with the 2022-23 school year after the six invitations were accepted by those districts recently.
The WMC invited Ludington, Manistee, Orchard View, Fremont, Hesperia and Holton into the league, and those schools accepted. MLive first reported the acceptance.
Details, though, still need to be ironed out, said Mason County Central athletic director Tim Genson.
“We’ve got a couple of schools coming in that do middle school (sports) all on the weekend like Hesperia, Fremont and Holton, because of how they run their middle school leagues. That’s something they’ll have to adapt to,” Genson said.
Many of the adaptations will come at the middle school level, where the conference will be split into two divisions at that age group geographically north and south. At the high school level, the larger seven schools will be in one division and the smaller seven schools will be in the other division. What will they be named? That’s to be determined, too.
“I don’t want to call it ‘big’ or ‘little.’ I think there’s some ways we could go, whether it’s recognizing the area from a rivers standpoint to lakes and rivers, that type of thing,” Genson said. “There’s a variety of things. Frankly, we’ve had rivers valley conferences, we’ve had lakes conferences, we’ve had Seaway. Maybe we bring in a little bit of the old to the new.”
Genson, and MCC in general, has pushed the WMC toward expansion for more than a decade. To see it come to fruition is something he’s personally glad to see.
“We pushed hard for this 15, 16 years ago. We’ve got support from people like Hart and North Muskegon,” Genson said. “And we’ve gradually brought in Whitehall felt it was a good idea.
“Part of it is we have league schools like Whitehall and Oakridge that are growing or are staying at a higher enrollment,” he said. “They’re almost double a North Muskegon.”
Now that Central, in a couple of years, will be trading the likes of Oakridge, Montague and Whitehall as league foes for Hesperia and Holton, Genson thinks it could lead to more participation at the district in athletics.
“There’s a chance to be more competitive,” he said.
At the same time, non-athletic groups and clubs have a chance to work with each other, he said.
“I think chess club to forensics to robotics can all benefit,” he said.
Scheduling will be the next big item for discussion. But the expansion hurdle, perhaps the biggest, is now crossed. Ironing out schedules for sports such as volleyball, cross country, track and more is the next item up for the league to tackle.
And they’ll do it with 14 members, not eight.