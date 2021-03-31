MAPLE CITY — Hart faced an imposing foe Wednesday night in the regional finals, taking on an unbeaten Glen Lake squad, on its home court, that had only beaten one opponent by fewer than 25 points. A fast start was essential.
The Pirates got the complete opposite, a scoreless first quarter that created an insurmountable hole early. Hart played impressively the remainder of the game, but fell short to the Lakers 58-36 to end its season.
Hart (16-5) couldn't break through whatever force was repelling the ball from the basket in the opening quarter, struggling to get good looks and missing the ones it did get. A few open three-pointers didn't fall, nor did a putback basket from point-blank range. Glen Lake led 15-0 after eight minutes.
"I'd love to have the first (quarter) back," Hart coach Travis Rosema said. "They got out and ran like we told the girls they were going to do. They got eight (points) off of that. I thought we had good looks. Maybe we got caught up in the moment, and they were long. We didn't shoot it well."
The Lakers are long, athletic and relentless, much like Hart, and play at an even faster pace than do the Pirates. Hart's missed shots - and early turnovers - provided plentiful opportunities for fast breaks early in the game.
To Hart's credit, from that point on, things were relatively even. The two teams tied in the second quarter, 17-17, as an early trey by Marianna VanAgtmael (who had 13 points) got the Pirate offense back on track. However, to bring home a regional title, playing even wasn't going to do it after an early 15-point hole.
Glen Lake was minus its starting point guard, Hailey Helling, who sprained her ankle during warmups prior to the Lakers' regional semifinal win over McBain Monday night. The depth of the team was such, though, that Lakers' coach Jason Bradford could pull his daughter Maddie into the starting lineup and watch her score a game-high 21 points - eight of them in the second quarter as the Lakers kept Hart at arm's length.
"The chemistry on the team is great," coach Bradford said. "They share the ball. It's very team-oriented and unselfish."
Hart made a couple of brief pushes in the second and third quarters behind Jayd Hovey, who led the team with 16 points, but Glen Lake had an answer every time.
"We just tried to chip away, chip away, chip away, but they kept answering everything we had," Rosema said. "We just talked about playing hard and leaving here with our heads high."
The Pirates can certainly do that after bringing home a third straight district title and twice making the regional final in that span. Hart's five losses all came to top-tier teams - Kent City, Montague, Western Michigan Christian and Glen Lake lost one regular-season game between them, and two of those four are still playing.
The only Pirate to play Wednesday who will graduate is Rylee Noggle (fellow senior Cassidy Copenhaver also played a lot this season), so Hart is optimistic its run isn't done.
"We have a lot of good pieces coming back," Rosema said. "We've some other pieces who will be on varsity next year that will help us."
HART (36) Noggle 0 1-2 1, Marvin 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, VanAgtmael 3 4-4 13, Hovey 5 4-4 16, Boutell 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 10-11 36.
GLEN LAKE (58) M. Bradford 8 2-5 21, Hogan 3 0-4 7, Robbins 3 0-0 6, G. Bradford 5 0-0 11, Fosmore 3 1-2 7, Korson 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 3-11 58.
Hart.............. 0 17 11 8 — 36
Glen Lake....15 17 18 8 — 58
Three-point goals — Hart 5 (VanAgtmael 3, Hovey 2), Glen Lake 5 (M. Bradford 3, Hogan, G. Bradford). Total fouls — Hart 12, Glen Lake 14.