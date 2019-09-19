MONTAGUE — Hart played a solid first half Monday against Montague, keeping most of the action in the midfield and preventing good scoring chances. However, the second half was a much different story, as the Pirates permitted Montague to control play and pick up a 4-2 West Michigan Conference win.

The Pirates quickly answered Montague’s opening goal, which came in the fourth minute of the second half. Ian Mesler came back with one of his own just 1:16 later, and it looked as though the battle was on. However, the Wildcats scored the next three to take control of the game.

“Honestly, we just didn’t play in the second half,” Hart coach Alex Hardy said. “We kind of gave up possession in the midfield and in the middle, and the kids just didn’t play well in the second period. Which is rare, because usually in the second period is when we start playing well.”

The host Wildcats controlled play most of the second half, getting several scoring chances. Montague forward Brenden Mahoney put in three goals, and Hart cycled through three keepers. Alex Hernandez started the season, but has been banged up, so Hardy turned to Kyan Clark in the second half. Later, Gabe Farias decided to give it a go.

“Kyan, the freshman, has actually been playing most of the games because Alex has been injured,” Hardy said. “Gabe, who came in after Kyan, wanted to give it a shot, and those kids need experience. I might as well get them in the game.”

There was some poor fortune for Hart in the game, as each of Montague’s first three goals were deflected off a Pirate keeper, just not enough to stop the ball from going in. That, perhaps, contributed to the Pirates’ inability to continue responding to Montague’s goals after the first one — although Mesler did add a second goal with 1:29 to play.

“At Hart, when we get scored on, our heads hang low,” Hardy said. “That’s always been the mentality. I don’t think it’s changed. When I was in high school, it was the same thing. When we got scored on, we would hang our heads low. We just couldn’t get over that hump. We’re still fighting it.”

The Pirates (4-4-1, 0-3 WMC) haven’t had the league season they wanted by any means. Hardy said improved passing is going to be the key to the team getting better.

“We need to stop playing bootball,” Hardy said. “We have to play the ball to feet. As you could see in the second period, we were just playing bootball up to Ian because Ian is fast and aggressive. That’s never going to work in this conference.’

“It feels like we practice passing all the time in practice, but what we do in practice doesn’t always show up for the game...We just have to play the ball to feet and pass better.”

Rigo Rangel is still playing for Hart after going down with an injury against Pentwater last month, but isn’t at 100 percent, Hardy said. That leaves Mesler as one of just a few scoring options for the team; Mesler has shown an ability and willingness to play all over the field.

“Ian is kind of everywhere,” Hardy said. “He’s on defense, in the midfield, he’s at forward when I need somebody up there that’s aggressive. He’s fine with it.

“We’re just trying to fight through the season right now. It’s not been a good season.”