PENTWATER — Injuries to a couple of key players may prove an issue down the road, but they didn’t stop Hart Friday as the Pirates downed Pentwater 8-1.

Junior star Rigo Rangel went down with an injury to his heel in the first half and was taken to the hospital after the game, and up-and-coming sophomore Jovan Ramos was hurt late in the game on a collision and also was set for a medical evaluation.

“Rigo is a shining star on this team this year,” Hart coach Alex Hardy said. “I hope it’s not fractured or broken or anything like that, because if he’s out, we’re going to be damaged.”

The game was tightly contested most of the first half, with Hart holding an edge in ball possession, but the Pirates broke through late in the half on a goal by sophomore Justin Reyes, the first of five he scored on the day.

“I think Justin just wanted to go out there and score goals, to be honest,” Hardy said. “I think that was his main thing tonight...When I pulled him out, he wanted to go back out there and finish it off. He’s a good player, and he’s a young player too.”

Pentwater’s ability to hold off Hart for the first 30 minutes was a testament to solid work by the defense, especially Michael Sproul and Reydyn Hugo, coach Dan Lubin said.

“Michael Sproul had a really good game defensively,” Lubin said. “I thought he stepped up well the whole game. I also thought Reydyn Hugo showed up in the second half and had some really good defensive stops.”

Hart added one more first-half goal, the first of two by David Knobel, and in the second half, with the Falcons playing without any available substitutes, Hart’s manpower advantage really showed. The Pirates, led by Reyes, poured in goal after goal. Only a nice boot from 25 yards out by Gavi Olivarez broke the shutout for the Pirates.

“In the first half, we played our normal 4-4-2 (formation), and when the second half came, I really wanted to pressure Pentwater, so we switched to a 4-3-3,” Hardy said. “I felt like with those extra forwards up there, it was certain that we were going to be victorious at the end by a large margin.”

Hardy was right on that front, as Hart peppered the Falcons’ net with shots throughout the second half. Freshman Jose Sotelo scored the team’s final goal with five minutes to play.

Passing was a big strength for the Pirates Friday, and it has been a point of emphasis in early practices.

“We’ve been working a lot on passing,” Hardy said. “They did a really good job passing tonight, crossing the ball. We’ve been working on some moves...We’re getting better. We have a lot to work on with a young team, but the passing is definitely getting there.”

The coach was down about the injuries suffered by his players, but optimistic about the season ahead.

“It’s unfortunate to have injuries at the beginning of the season...but it’s part of soccer,” Hardy said. “Hopefully we can keep getting better and stay injury-free.”