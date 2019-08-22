PENTWATER — Pentwater’s soccer team opened its season Monday with an impressive 7-0 win over Pine River.

The Falcons likely would have had a mercy-rule win, but the Bucks’ keeper made several solid saves to limit the damage wrought by Pentwater’s explosive offense.

Nash Lentz and Tyler Plummer led the Pentwater offense, each scoring three goals in the win. Lentz nearly had a fourth but hit a post on a breakaway shot. Mitchell Smith also scored a goal on a penalty kick.

“I thought we created lots of opportunities with our speed and ability up top,” second-year Pentwater coach Dan Lubin said. “Our attacking strength was evident. We definitely had some opportunities up top and we were able to capitalize on those.”

The most impressive goal of the day came off Lentz’ foot. In the first minute of the second half, Lentz had the ball in the offensive zone and made a great move to cut back to the middle of the field, shaking a defender in the process, and fired a picture-perfect shot past the keeper to give his team a 4-0 lead.

“He’s definitely shown a lot of ability 1-v-1 and the ability to shoot from far out, so he’s good enough to be a leader on offense for us this season,” Lubin said of Lentz.

The Falcons’ performance was all the more impressive given they began the season with only 11 players on the roster, so were not able to substitute Monday. Despite that, they scored four times in the second half. The coach is optimistic the team will be able to add more players as school gets closer to starting, but until then, stamina will be key for the team.

“Obviously, without teamwork and a good work ethic it would not be a successful year, but if we have those good mentalities, it can be a successful year,” Lubin said.

Falcons’ keeper Brandon Macher, playing his first varsity match in net, made the highlight save of the day when he deflected a high shot by the Bucks over the net. He displayed an aggressive mentality on loose balls near the net as well, helping to preserve the shutout.

“So far, I’ve been really impressed with Brandon,” Lubin said. “He’s stepped up and been a leader back there. He can make sure this is a successful season for us.”

The Falcons will next take the field Friday in an intracounty matchup against Hart.

“It’ll be a good, interesting test for us against Hart,” Lubin said. “We’re going to do a nice beach practice (Tuesday) and have some fun, be a little lax, but then we’ll get at it on Wednesday.”