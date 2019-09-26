SHELBY — Shelby has been battling the injury bug of late, and it played a big factor in the Tigers’ 3-0 loss to Whitehall last Wednesday in West Michigan Conference action.

Shelby was down top scorer Layton Jennings for the entire game with a leg injury, and key midfielder/defender Diego Gonzalez continues to be far less than 100 percent with a leg injury of his own. He missed the entire second half.

“We have many players that can score, and they scored many of them because of Layton and Diego, and we didn’t have them, and it just hurt us too much,” Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said.

Whitehall scored once in the first half, but the Tigers came within inches of avoiding even that, as keeper Ben Kelley nearly chased down the ball after it was nudged toward the net off a corner kick. However, officials ruled that the ball crossed the goal line before Kelley could reel it in, so Whitehall led 1-0.

The Tigers had a couple of chances to respond to the goal in the first half, but on a breakaway, Whitehall keeper Sam Stevens made a tremendous play to turn back two shots, and later in the half, the Tigers had a goal disallowed due to offsides.

In the second half, the taxed Tigers began to run out of gas, and a pair of Whitehall goals essentially salted the game away.

“I told my players, if the ref calls it, the ref calls it, and we move on,” Coronado said of the first-half misfortune. “We started playing really well, but we got tired. Then we stopped making good, decent passes, which I think we’re pretty good at. We stopped doing that, we lost the center, and we didn’t have much offense.”

Jennings is expected to return later this week, Coronado said, while Gonzalez continues to try to work his way back from being banged up early in the season. Gonzalez has tried to give it a go the past few games, but hasn’t had much success yet overcoming his ailment.

“He played for a little bit, and I pulled him out, and he just couldn’t walk,” Coronado said of Gonzalez. “He’s one of those players that wants to be in every single game.”

The Tigers still played good defense through most of the game, with Coronado crediting Brian Garcia in particular with impressive work. Riley Garcia and Joseph Hayes also performed well in the midfield.

Coronado said that two of Whitehall’s three goals, which came on corner kicks, were the result of getting caught watching the ball. The Tiger defense, then, only was responsible for one given up in the run of play.

“I’m pretty confident with my defense,” Coronado said. “They’ve been doing a pretty good job. We just have to keep moving forward. Two of the three goals were just corner kicks, and we watched the ball. It has nothing to do with them going around my defense or anything like that. I’m very confident with my defense.”

Since even an injury-riddled Tigers team put up good fights against Whitehall and North Muskegon — Shelby lost 4-0 to the Norsemen last week in a game Coronado felt was closer than the score indicated — it has brought some confidence that the Tigers can make things interesting once they have their full lineup back.

“We were right there (with both teams), but we don’t have the confidence we did before, because the team misses them,” Coronado said. “It’ll be nice to have Layton back, and hopefully Diego next week.”