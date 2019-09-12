SHELBY — Shelby wasted no time taking command of Monday’s West Michigan Conference battle against Montague, scoring two quick goals and downing the Wildcats by mercy rule, 8-0.

The scoreboard clock was down for the game, but everything else in purple was firing on all cylinders as the Tigers (2-4-1, 1-0-1 WMC) controlled possession throughout. Coach Jairo Coronado said the team had been working on making the easy pass, and he was pleased to see that work show through Monday. Another big factor was the Tigers’ depth; with Diego Gonzalez not quite at 100 percent yet due to injury, Coronado rotated more players in than normal, to great success.

“I really love my subs, because it doesn’t matter who’s in, they all do the job,” Coronado said. “They know what to do. It was nice to see that. The first 10 minutes, we were not doing very well. We were timid and we were losing many balls. We fixed that right away. I put a sub in and he was able to do the job.”

Henry Kidder and Alvaro Avilez opened the scoring with quick goals. Avilez would later add a second goal. Layton Jennings fired in four goals, and Logan Claeys added one in the second half. Shelby led 5-0 at halftime and concluded the game well in advance of the 80-minute mark.

The Tigers have relied heavily in the past few years on one scorer. Matt Felt filled that role the past couple of years, and Kaleb Hams had the mantle before that. Both players were very effective, and Jennings is Shelby’s clear scoring leader this year, but Coronado is optimistic other teams won’t be able to simply lock him down because other forwards have shown an ability to pick up the slack.

“That’s going to help us, because we’re not focusing on one striker,” Coronado said. “If (opponents) come to watch us play, it’s tough to figure out who’s going to score now. We have different options. We keep working on that in practice. It doesn’t matter who scores.”

Gonzalez played a huge role for the Tigers, passing out five assists despite not playing his usual allotment of minutes due to his injury.

“I tried to give him a break whenever I could,” Coronado said. “Whenever Diego Gonzalez is on the field, he makes a difference.”

One of those assists was a pretty pass across the net to Avilez late in the first half for Shelby’s fifth goal. It was a pass that showed what the Tigers can do when they’re on. Ben Kelley recorded the shutout in net, making a handful of saves.

Having already recorded a tie against Oakridge despite being shorthanded in that game, Shelby has shown it can be a factor in the WMC race.

The Tigers were next scheduled to take on Ravenna, with bigger tests — Whitehall and North Muskegon — looming.

“I’m happy with our performance today,” Coronado said. “Hopefully we can keep working on things we have to fix for our next game. Hopefully we’re ready for it.”