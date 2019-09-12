MONTAGUE — Walkerville’s soccer team is, to put it mildly, inexperienced in 2019. The Wildcats have growing to do, and that was clear in their 8-0 loss Thursday at Montague.

The game went sideways quickly on Walkerville, which allowed three goals in the first 10 minutes, including two in a 24-second span in the 10th minute. Seven different Montague players scored in the game.

Montague led 7-0 at halftime, and with mostly JV players in the lineup after the break, it took the hosts just over 11 minutes to end the contest with an eighth goal.

The team’s early struggles haven’t come as a surprise; the team graduated 12 seniors from last fall’s competitive squad, a tough number to overcome for a large program, let alone one like Walkerville’s.

“There are a lot of things we have to work on,” Walkerville coach Ralph Achterhof said. “We’re basically building up a new team...It’s going to be a tough season no matter what. After we lost all the seniors last year, I knew this year was going to be rough. I hope we can play more than we did today, so the kids get more experience.”

Without the continuity of a veteran team, Walkerville has struggled in several aspects early, perhaps none more so than on-field communication. Several times Thursday, multiple Walkerville players converged on the same ball, making it all too easy for Montague to take it away and find mismatches. Also, the defense, anxious to fend off Montague’s attack, occasionally missed instruction from the coach to boot the ball out of harm’s way.

“There was no decisiveness,” Achterhof said. “We told them the whole game to get rid of the ball, but they always seemed to not get rid of the ball. (That’s) what created, I think, quite a few of the goals.”

Achterhof said Matthew Ashbrook and Cindy Mendoza performed well on defense. But without players with a history of high-level varsity play behind them, the Wildcats are finding the going tough early in the season. Several players have recently joined the team, and they’re eager to learn, but they have to learn a lot.

“They have to get used to the whole scheme of things,” Achterhof said. “I had some new girls at practices last (Wednesday). They just about know the ball is round, but they have to learn everything about soccer.

“It’s almost to the point where we should get a girls’ team in the spring, because we have more girls than boys. They’re ninth-graders, so they’re all young. If we can get them to play and improve, they’ll be good, but this year will be tough.”

The Wildcats are hopeful that when they play more teams closer to their own size, things will improve.

“After the weekend, we get into more games that we can hopefully play the whole game and be competitive,” Achterhof said.