PENTWATER — Tuesday’s county battle between Pentwater and Walkerville was scoreless nearly the entire first half, but Walkerville dominated the final 35 minutes, earning a 6-1 win over Pentwater.

A key factor could have been a lack of substitutes for Pentwater, which had the minimum 11 players for the game. Coach Dan Lubin felt the Falcons let up later in the game.

“Pushing the pedal to the metal from the start is really what it’s about,” Lubin said. “Playing to win and giving it your full effort the whole game. It’s continuing to press, continuing to play to win. If (they) continued to put that full effort into playing to win, it would’ve been a different game.”

Even for Wildcats’ coach Ralph Achterhof, it wasn’t a storybook performance, despite the impressive scoreline.

“I wasn’t really happy about the game, because I think it can be done better,” Achterhof said. “It seemed to just click better (in the second half). I’m not sure what we did different. I left the team about the same, and it just seemed to click a little better in the second half than in the first.”

It certainly did. The Wildcats finally got on the board with 1:46 left in the first half on a goal by Jose Lopez, one of two Walkerville players that is also playing for the Hesperia football team through the two schools’ co-op arrangement. Lopez broke free from his man on the play and was able to get off a nice shot to the left side of the net.

“I had to play Jose (at center midfield), which is a hard position to play,” Achterhof said. “It seemed to go a little better.”

Pentwater answered the goal early in the second half on a nice individual effort from Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr, but that was the high-water mark of the game for the Falcons. Several minutes later, Alex Mendoza of Walkerville put forth his own strong effort to put in a go-ahead goal. Mendoza would later add two more goals. Achterhof said they were the first three goals of the season for him.

“This is the first game he’s made goals,” Achterhof said. “We were really happy for Alex, because he’s definitely our best player, with all the tricks he has. It was nice for him to get three.”

Foreign-exchange student Joao Lima got in on the fun later in the game, scoring two goals of his own.

One thing the Wildcats did do better after halftime, Achterhof said, was maintain possession. He felt his team did too much hasty kicking in the first half and told them to “calm down” at the break.

“Sometimes you just have to stop the ball and then pass the ball, rather than look at the ball and try to kick it, which is what we did in the first half a lot,” Achterhof said. “Sometimes it looked like a running game. The ball was up in the air, and run, run, run. That has to be done better.”

Wildcats’ keeper Jared Lopez had a few solid saves in the second half to keep Pentwater at bay as well.

The game got chippy in the late minutes, which Lubin chalked up to frustration from his team that things hadn’t gone the way they had hoped.

“There was probably an individual frustration at realizing that this was a very winnable game that should’ve been a lot different in the scoreline,” Lubin said.