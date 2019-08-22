Soccer

Shelby 0-2 @ Reeths-Puffer Invitational

MUSKEGON, Aug. 17 — Undermanned Shelby opened its soccer season Saturday with a pair of losses to larger schools in the Reeths-Puffer Invitational. The Tigers lost 4-0 to Fruitport and 3-1 to Reeths-Puffer.

The games marked the head coaching debut of Jairo Coronado, the longtime assistant of prior coach Pete Peterson.

The Tigers were down four key players, Coronado said, and had only one substitute available. However, he said he was pleased that his team was able to remain competitive in both games.

“Diego Gonzalez was able to hold our midfield very well in both games,” Coronado said. “He distributed the ball very well and many times he had to go back to help on defense, which he did very well. Joseph Hayes and Riley Garcia were also a great help in the middle with Diego.”

Layton Jennings scored Shelby’s lone goal of the day against R-P. The Tigers played the Rockets tough most of the way, trailing 2-1, before running out of gas late and surrendering a third goal.

Coronado said he expected to have the entire team available for its next game, Wednesday against Reed City.