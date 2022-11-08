BROOKLYN, MICH. – Emma Soelberg has been fighting the odds all year for Shelby cross country and Saturday’s state finals were no exception for the senior.
Soelberg entered the day ranked at No. 45 among the crop of division three runners. The chances of her earning an All-State title — given only to the top 30 finishers — seemed to be out of the question with the girls ranked ahead of her posting personal records that were more than a minute better than her own.
That didn’t seem to be too much to handle for Soelberg however, as she crossed the finish line at 30th, giving her the final All-State award and a spot on the podium come award time. Not only did she earn that medal, but Soelberg also posted a personal record time of 19:50.70, besting her former mark by nearly 30 seconds on a course that sees few beat their best times.
Emma’s time was impressive, but something some may have overlooked is the fact that she rode to Michigan International Speedway without a team. Just Soelberg and her parents that double as Shelby’s co-coaches, Joel and Caity.
For the majority of races throughout the regular season, Soelberg has been her team’s top finisher. In West Michigan Conference Rivers Division competition, she consistently found herself behind only Hart’s Jessica Jazwinski and Alyson Enns – two of the county’s top runners.
With a new level of competition consisting of the state’s best runners, Soelberg proved she deserved to be in the same conversation.