A strong year of girls basketball in the county resulted in five local players earning first team all-conference honors, and it would have been more if not for the West Michigan D League all-conference meeting being a casualty of the COVID-19 outbreak.
However, Hart, Shelby and Hesperia each put at least one player on their league first teams thanks to some outstanding individual efforts.
Hart and Shelby had two players each on the West Michigan Conference first team. For the Pirates, who finished second in the league, Jayd Hovey and Nicole Rockwell each picked up the honor.
Hovey averaged 15 points per game and filled the stat sheet with three rebounds, three assists and three steals per night as well. She also unofficially averaged three deflections per game on defense. Rockwell contributed 10 points and five rebounds per game, as well as 2.5 steals a night. Both were key parts of another successful Pirates season that ended with a second consecutive district championship.
For Shelby, Kendall Zoulek and Lexi Schultz each reached the first team. Zoulek led the Tigers with 15 points and 9.5 rebounds per game and was a constant force on the inside for her team.
“Kendall scored over 300 points this season, and she is our go-to girl when we need a bucket or a big rebound,” Shelby coach Sarah Wolting, who’s also Kendall’s mom, said. “She is a leader on the floor and off the floor and she is able to score inside and outside. She will be a huge threat for teams the next couple of years.”
Schultz put in 12 points and averaged 5.6 rebounds per game. She was just as effective on defense, if not more so, averaging 2.8 steals per game and hounding opposing guards.
“Lexi is quick and a good defender,” Wolting said. “She handled the ball for us and was our go-to if we needed to get a tip or steal. Lexi is a leader on the floor and is able to beat girls off the dribble.”
Hesperia’s Emily Bayle was the fifth all-league player in the county, in the Central State Activities Association Silver. Bayle put up incredible numbers all season long as the Panthers’ clear top scoring option. While the Panthers came out on the short end of a February matchup with Morley-Stanwood, it was Bayle’s most overwhelming statistical night of the year, as she went for 25 points — all but three of her team’s total — and 22 rebounds. She also went over the 1,000-point mark for her career that evening.
A pair of players earned honorable mention in their conferences. Hart’s Kendall Williamson, despite missing over half the season with a knee injury, scored the honor. She averaged seven points and 6.5 rebounds per game, but her biggest contributions came on defense. Hart noticed it when she went out; coach Travis Rosema said the team allowed 30.4 points per game in games Williamson played, and after her injury, the Pirates allowed 41.4 points per game.
Hesperia’s Rachel Romero also earned honorable mention, in the CSAA Silver. Romero played strong defense inside all season for Hesperia, and was a capable scorer when called upon. Her finest game was a 15-point, five-steal effort in a December victory over Holton.