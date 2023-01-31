Taking on a program like Hart girls basketball is never easy and that task becomes even tougher when a team is missing their lead scorer. That was the case for Shelby when they traveled to Hart and took a 56-13 beating against their rival.

Molli Schultz, Shelby’s lead guard and often their most capable scorer, could be seen wearing her everyday clothes on the bench instead of assuming her usual starting role. That’s because Schultz suffered a concussion in a game against Whitehall, leaving her on the shelf for her team’s second matchup with Hart.

The second meeting of the two teams was eerily similar to the first with Hart’s suffocating defense proving to be the difference. In their first meeting, Hart dominated in a 60-16 affair on Shelby’s homecourt. This time, the Pirates were on their home floor.

Things got out of hand early as Shelby’s guards struggled to maintain control of the ball. The Pirates took advantage of early mistakes, accounting for 10 steals and plenty of forced turnovers in the first quarter. The Tigers’ mistakes turned into points the other way, leaving them behind by a 16-2 score after the initial eight minutes.

In the second quarter, Abby Hicks (20 points, 4 assists, 4 steals) took control, applying heat offensively and putting up 10 of her 20 points in that period alone. Addi Hovey (22 points, 13 rebounds, 8 steals, 5 assists, 5 blocks) came just shy of a triple-double and while her offense was impressive, her ability to deter Shelby’s desire to drive the lane was crucial.

By the end of the first half, Hart found themselves with a commanding 35-5 lead. That would be more than enough for the Pirates to ride out the remainder of the night.

With the offense slowing down in the second half (likely by design), Hart shifted their focus to executing the half-court defense. All 15 players on their roster were able to get into the game and though Hovey, Hicks, Aspen Boutell (5 points, 4 assists, 4 steals) and Mariana VanAgtmael (7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) saw hefty minutes, it was the bench that was most involved.

Shelby’s offensive output was nearly nonexistent as their highest points output was in the fourth quarter where they recorded five points.

The win for Hart is just the most recent in a long line of victories; the Pirates have won their last six contests. With a 10-2 overall record and an unblemished 7-0 mark inside the West Michigan Conference (WMC) Rivers Division.

Shelby on the other hand continues to hover around .500 as they fell to 6-7 overall with the loss. While that record isn’t anything to complain about, the Tigers are clinging to little hope at a share of the WMC Rivers title. With a 4-4 conference record, Shelby has just four in-league contests remaining.