The Pentwater Sportfishing Association hosted its annual ‘Teach a Kid Fishing’ event Saturday, July 10.
The weather was pleasant and the lake was smooth for the event, but the fish weren’t biting, and only 17 total fish were caught by the 13 kids competing on six boats. The biggest catch of the day was a 20.8-pound king salmon, reeled in by a young man named Hayden, fishing along with Capt. Ken Wenger on the Carpe Diem III boat.
Wenger leading the boat to reel in the biggest catch was a fitting end to the day as his dad Whitey began the PSA’s youth fishing program in 1990. Ken and his wife Joni have carried on the tradition.
“PSA is proud to keep this program a key annual event for our community,” PSA president Dean Jessup said.