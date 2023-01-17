Shelby’s girls basketball team has experienced some highs and lows this season, but one of the best highs they could’ve asked for is the development of their players. That growth and development was obvious in Biloxi Lee as she shined in the Tigers 35-29 victory over White Cloud on Monday.

While it’s evident that scoring was an issue for both teams on Monday, it was hard to ignore Lee’s production (11 points, 12 rebounds). For a team that sees so much scoring from their guards Molli Schultz, Kendall Zaverl and Aubrey Klotz, Lee has inserted herself into the conversation as one of the Tigers’ most valuable players.

“You can tell that her (Lee) confidence has grown so much,” Shelby head coach Sarah Wolting said. “She’s talking more on defense and her rebounding has been so important for us lately. That confidence is making her trust her abilities more. I have to keep telling her to stay down low because she keeps wanting to creep out deeper. I’m very impressed with how she’s improved, because we’ve needed it.”

Lee’s production was that much more important when the Tigers took on the Indians in Shelby, as both teams struggled to find high percentage looks. When the buzzer sounded in the first quarter, the scoreboard read 6-2, a slight advantage in favor of the Tigers.

With just four points in the first half, Lee’s stat line looked pedestrian, but it was still good enough to lead her team in rebounding and points. Shelby headed into halftime ahead 15-12.

“We look for layups and that’s why we decided to go to the press early. We were hoping that would produce easy buckets off steals,” Wolting said. “We came out flat and that could be partially because it’s a Monday. You could see even in timeouts they were kind of out of it, it was like a glaze.”

That lapse in concentration likely led to White Cloud’s huge third quarter. Right away, the Indians found a flow and went on a 9-0 run before Lee was able to stop the bleeding with some points of her own. Unfortunately, that run led White Cloud to their first lead of the game, as they exited the third quarter ahead 25-21.

The fourth quarter saw Shelby gain the momentum they’d lost, outsourcing their opponent 14-2 on the back of Lee and Schultz (6 points). That would be good enough to put them in front for good and escape with the victory.

Shelby, now sitting at 6-5 overall, will need all the confidence and energy they can focus as they eye a rematch with their rival and conference juggernaut, Hart. That game is set just a week out and Wolting is well aware.

“We’ve been really focusing in practice on running our offense and controlling the ball,” Wolting said. “We’re looking more for our posts now and we have to because Hart is going to give our guards that pressure. I think we’ve grown a lot in our offense and we know what we want out of it.”