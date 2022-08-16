Editor’s note: This article originally ran in a summer 2022 issue of Pentwater This Week.
Bill and Sue Bainton’s classic 27-foot 1975 Catalina boat is called Sunflight, but the Baintons laugh that friends also refer to her as The Love Boat.
It’s a fitting moniker, as the boat has played a big role in bringing together several couples who ended up married — including the Baintons themselves.
Bill met Sue in the 1980s when Sue returned to Pentwater after a few years away, having gotten married and later divorced. Bill had just returned himself, having raced with his future best man Dave Bluhm aboard his boat, Condor (a previous Pier into Pentwater subject), in the Back from the Mac race.
It didn’t take long for Bill to be smitten, and he offered Sue her perfect date: A night sailing excursion aboard Sunflight, which was doubling as his summer home while on break from his job as a teacher. (He also coached football and track.)
“I didn’t know he owned a boat and I asked him, ‘Whose boat?’ and he pointed at it,” Sue smiled. “That was our first date 35 years ago.”
Bill quickly won favor with his future wife on that first date when he asked her to bring Sunflight into dock at Snug Harbor at the end of the sailing trip while he got the dock lines ready.
“Most men never let women take the helm,” Sue said. “For him, as a man, to let a woman take over and bring it in told me that he trusted I was good enough, and that made me look at him and think he had a lot of respect for me. It just brought us together.”
Sailing together has been a huge part of the Baintons’ lives ever since, so much so that their wedding song was Christopher Cross’s “Sailing”.
Sue grew up sailing the Great Lakes with her father and is an avid sailor. She helped start the Junior Sailing Club at the Pentwater Yacht Club and ran the program for many years, with Bill joining her upon his retirement. (In fact, in her earliest days teaching sailing, one of Sue’s first students was Bluhm, who she happily reports is “now a master sailor.”)
Bill, who learned sailing in college at a boys camp and was quickly hooked, bought the boat along with his father after she had sailed for just one season — some of it with the Bainton men on board. The two had talked about buying a boat together once Bill was done with his graduate work, and that Labor Day weekend, Sunflight’s original owner called them up and asked if they were interested. The rest was history.
Over time, the boat was passed to Bill and Sue as Bill’s dad aged out of sailing, and now, four generations of Baintons have sailed on her as their children and grandchildren have gotten involved. (The Baintons’ new dog Benny, who they got a year ago, also loves Sunflight.) Their kids have their own boats, so one of their former junior sailors, Christian McAlvey, is next in line to inherit Sunflight.
The boat was named Sunflight before Bill and his dad bought it, and he does not know the origin of the name, though he has his interpretation of it, saying sailing on it feels like flying into the sunset.
No boat at the Pentwater Yacht Club has been docked there longer than Sunflight. The Baintons have never felt the need to upgrade, for reasons both financial (he was a teacher, after all) and sentimental (it was where they met, after all).
“We could buy ourselves a brand new 30 or 34-footer, but we see the same sunset, and we feel the same waves and water crashing on our boat,” Sue said.
Sunflight, the Baintons say, is relatively easy to sail — either is capable of doing so alone — and they’re fortunate that upkeep for the boat is not difficult or expensive as these things go.
They mostly use the boat for racing — Sunflight is a former champion of the Bloomer Cup race at Ludington Yacht Club — but also enjoy some pleasure cruising.
One of Sunflight’s most notable features is the red, white and blue trim on her sail — an original feature, Bill said — which is so distinctive it draws attention from photographers on land when she sails and has even inspired a painting or two, which the Baintons have in their home.
“If we’re sailing, everyone’s taking pictures of it,” Bill said. “People will call us and say, ‘You know the Petri Gallery? You know, there’s paintings of your boat.’”
The boat had not undergone any design changes in its entire lifespan until a couple of years ago. Sue, who always felt the Roman font displaying the Sunflight name didn’t make sense, got in touch with nephew Derek Kowatch, who owns graphics business Urban Vinyl in Ludington, and commissioned a new nameplate.
“Now we have a sleek new design on it,” Sue said. “He came down and put it on and now it looks great.”
While physically Sunflight is “nothing real special,” Bill said, it’s clear the Baintons have a ton of affection for their boat. They hope they have many years of sailing ahead of them.
“It’s not a famous boat or anything,” Sue said. “It’s just got two sailors that don’t want to give it up.”