HESPERIA – Starting the first five games of the season without his best player on the court is hardly how Hesperia head coach Andrew Worcester envisioned this year going. The Panthers were 0-5 in those contests, so it’s no surprise that they notched their first two wins of the year when Maddox Mosley was back in the lineup.

Mosley and the Panthers dispatched Holton in a 48-45 victory before the holiday break and were once again given a handful when Walkerville came to town on Wednesday. Nevertheless, Hesperia walked away with a 49-47 victory over the Wildcats.

“For Maddox to be back is huge. He’s not only a good scorer, but a leader on the team,” Worcester said. “There’s a clear direction when he’s out there and the guys around him know how to operate. It’s almost like second nature for them to flow through the offense now.

“I challenged Maddox coming into this one. I told him he’s got the potential to be not only a scorer, but a playmaker who can distribute the ball.”

That offense was flowing indeed when the teams tipped off as Mosley (20 points) quickly knocked down his first shot from beyond the arc. Then, the Panthers got others involved as Gabe Gould (7 points) and Armando Escobedo (8 points) found themselves playing complimentary ball.

Walkerville was ready for Mosley’s offense and proved they have some shooters of their own. The Wildcats found shots from Angel Santillan-Lopez (9 points), Collin Chase (15 points) and Connor Shafer (9 points) early that allowed them to hang around 23-15 after the initial quarter of play.

“Connor has been playing well all year and Collin hit today. Collin is a good shooter in practice, so we’ve been waiting to see that translate to a game,” Walkerville head coach Lee Oomen said.

That trio continued to match Hesperia shot for shot in thefirst half, finding themselves down 31-28 at halftime – their first victory of the season well within reach.

The game’s third quarter did nothing to shake the Wildcats either as Zeontae De La Paz (11 points) came alive. Hesperia remained steady, but a 41-37 lead through three was not what they wanted to see.

“I told our guys in the locker room that they needed to come out and play against Walkerville like they’re a team equal to Shelby or Hart,” Worcester said. “We knew they were going to come out here and try to win. We needed to come out and compete and not give this away. We dug ourselves a hole by giving them easy shots and taking them for granted.”

Worcester’s nails were likely nibbled down in the fourth quarter as the Panthers continued to score, but so did Walkerville. Chase and Lopez hit back-to-back deep shots to bring the Wildcats to within one point with just 1:35 remaining. A big part of Walkerville’s fourth quarter effort was De La Paz, who Oomen has been waiting to develop into his athletic skill set.

“Zeontae really gained confidence today. He’s struggled all year with being anxious when he sees other guys his size,” Oomen said. “He doesn’t realize how big and long he is. Once he realizes what he can do, he’s going to be a problem.”

In the end, Walkerville was unable to get out of their own way as a three-second lane violation voided them of a final possession to take the lead. The Wildcats were sent home winless, owning an 0-4 record.

Hesperia on the other hand moved to 2-5 overall and though it isn’t a conference win, it’s something the Panthers will hope to build on.