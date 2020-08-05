It’s been an incredibly fun journey down memory lane these last several weeks, and we conclude it this week with the Hart Pirates.
Hart has had a great run of impressive athletes since I arrived in 2012. Were I making no effort to balance the sports featured in this series, one could easily argue cross-country and track by itself could make for a formidable compilation of Pirates. However, it’s not just those sports that have seen some high-level contributions. Following is a sampling of just some of the most exciting Pirates to grace the field of play over the past eight years.
Adelyn Ackley - Any list of memorable Hart athletes has to start with Adelyn Ackley, the single most successful individual performer in school history and among the best ever in the state. Aside from one third-place finish at the MSU Spartan Invitational as a sophomore, Ackley never finished lower than second in any high school cross-country race, earning three individual state championships and spearheading the Pirates to team titles in 2017 and ‘18. On the track, Ackley won three individual state titles, twice in the 3,200 and once in the 3,200 relay, and led Hart to a state co-championship in track in 2018 as well. She took all-state honors in 11 different races in her four years. Ackley now runs at Liberty University, where she naturally won the Atlantic Sun Conference title in cross-country as a freshman.
Marcos Moul - It didn’t take long after I arrived in Oceana to see a record-breaker. Marcos Moul completed his soccer career at Hart in 2012 by becoming the highest recorded goal scorer in West Michigan Conference history, totaling well clear of 100 career goals. But Moul was no one-dimensional performer; when the Pirates advanced to the regional finals that year, for the first time in program history, Moul effectively played defense against Leland and nearly led the Pirates to victory before they fell short in penalty kicks, 2-1. Moul was also a very good wrestler at Hart and earned all-state honors as a sophomore.
Logan Wells - Tall and athletic, Logan Wells was a prototypical performer at Hart and capped off his successful career in grand style as a senior by earning two individual state championships in track and field. Wells’ 400-meter relay team (which also included Angel Salgado, Orian Torres and Kegan Strait) memorably claimed the state championship despite not even being placed in the fastest heat in the finals, and Wells himself claimed the title in the 400-meter dash. Wells also was an all-conference midfielder in soccer and delivered a game-winning assist on a corner kick against Shelby as a senior. Wells was also a strong wrestler for the Pirates.
Macayla Greiner - An all-around star, Macayla Greiner was an all-conference performer in all three of her sports — basketball, volleyball and soccer. The latter, though, was her best sport, as she claimed first team all-state honors as a senior by scoring 41 goals and posting 17 assists. Greiner went on to be a star at Alma College as well, earning all-region accolades. Greiner was also a three-time basketball captain and once played through a broken finger to score 25 points in a district win over Hesperia, and she was an all-league performer in volleyball as a senior, leading the team in digs despite playing out of position at outside hitter. She was also an MHSAA Scholar-Athlete finalist her senior year.
Robbie Altland & Noah Cantu - This senior tag team piloted the Hart wrestling team to new heights during their careers, leading the Pirates to their first district title in 20 years in 2017. The duo broke former teammate Jacob Bosley’s career school wins record on the same day in their senior seasons, each winning over 200 matches, and entered the state finals that year tied atop the Pirates’ list. Altland ended up one ahead by pulling off a thrilling ultimate tiebreaker victory in the state title match while Cantu took second place, but both moved on to college, with Altland wrestling at Davenport and Cantu at Indianapolis.
Alayna Ackley - Perhaps overshadowed somewhat by the heroics of her younger sister Adelyn, Alayna Ackley was a star in her own right at Hart, earning all-state three times in cross-country; it likely would’ve been four but for an injury costing her most of her sophomore season. Alayna, who coach Terry Tatro often lauded for her leadership on the team, guided the Pirates to the school’s first-ever team state title in 2017 and repeated the feat in the spring of 2018 when the track team earned a state co-championship. She joined sister Adelyn, Brenna Aerts and MacKenzie Stitt as 3,200 relay state champs that year, and was all-state five other times in her career as well. (This list could justifiably be all Ackley family members; among the younger set, Alayna’s sister Savannah and her cousins Lynae Ackley and Audrey Enns have been equally successful to date in their seasons running for the Pirates, as has fellow Ackley cousin Alex Enns on the boys’ end.)
Jayd Hovey - Hovey’s only halfway done with her career, so this inclusion is partially a projection, but it’s hard to imagine she won’t end her career as one of the school’s greats. Hovey was clearly a different breed of Pirate from the first game she played as a freshman, scoring 18 points and playing good defense in a win over Pentwater. By the end of the year, Hovey had single-handedly taken over a regional semifinal game down the stretch and scored 25 total points (13 in the fourth quarter) to knock off previously undefeated Houghton Lake; she was named honorable mention all-state at season’s end. The sophomore dynamo led the Pirates to another district title this past year (and was BCAM’s Best honorable mention), so Hart has now won more titles in two seasons with Hovey (two) than it ever did without her (one, in 1992).
Brady Tate - Team success has unfortunately been uncommon for Hart football, but Brady Tate proved to be a star on the gridiron anyway. He had strong seasons for the Pirates in 2013 and ‘14, and when the varsity took a year off in 2015, Tate topped 1,000 yards rushing and led the JV squad to a perfect season. He returned to the varsity in 2016 and was a force once again, especially on kickoff returns. Tate was a mainstay in the Hart wrestling lineup as well and earned all-state honors as a senior in 2017.
Jennie Gottardo - Before the Ackleys came along and rewrote the Pirates’ record book, Jennie Gottardo was one of Hart’s best ever in running. Gottardo qualified for state in all four of her seasons in cross-country, earning all-state spots twice. She also made state eight times in her track career, earning all-state honors three times, as well as a regional title, in the 400 meters. She set the school record in that event in 2013 and was a four-time all-star meet champion as well.
Landyn Lorenz - Not just Macayla Greiner’s running mate, Landyn Lorenz starred in the same three sports Greiner did (volleyball, basketball and soccer) and enjoyed a ton of success. Lorenz is one of Hart’s few 1,000-point career scorers on the basketball court and led the team in scoring with over 17 points a night in 2012-13. Lorenz was also third team all-state in soccer her senior year, posting 24 goals and 13 assists, and was a major performer for the Hart spikers as well.
Baylee Draper - A well-rounded athlete, Baylee Draper earned all-conference honors in all three of her sports — volleyball, basketball and softball. Her best work came on the basketball court, where she helped the upstart Pirates improve their record in each of her three varsity seasons. She averaged a 15/13 as a senior and led the Pirates to their first victories over Shelby in nearly two decades, earning a spot at Grace Bible College. Draper also was all-league in volleyball and softball and joined the Grace spikers during her time at the school as well.