Hart has brought some of the most exciting sports you can imagine to Oceana County over the past eight years, so many that I could never hope to include all of the most thrilling contests in that time frame in this list. However, I gave myself this task and so it must be completed. Here are some of the more heart-pounding Hart victories over the past eight years.
Hart girls XC wins state title, 2017 - This event wasn’t all that competitive, as the Hart Pirates dominated en route to the state title. But it’s memorable for what it represented — a long-awaited first team sports state title for the school. The Pirates were ranked #1 wire to wire in 2017; “The pressure of being ranked first all season was on our backs all the way to this meet”, Hart coach Terry Tatro said. However, nothing could stop the Pirates in the finals, led by Adelyn Ackley, who took her second straight individual title in the race. She led four all-state runners in the race, all Ackleys — sisters Alayna and Savannah and cousin Lynae joined her.
Hart at Shelby, boys basketball, and Hart vs. Shelby, boys basketball, 2017 - When the 2016-17 season began, Hart was closing in on six years without winning a West Michigan Conference game. Before it was over, the Pirates had pulled off a season sweep of rival Shelby, and done so in ridiculously dramatic fashion. In the first meeting, at Shelby, the Pirates won 49-43 in double overtime, the first time they’d won on the Tigers’ court since 2001. Alex Dodson delivered a terrific post move for the tying basket late in the first overtime to force the second, and ended the night with 19 points in the win. A month later, Hart delivered an even more thrilling win, 54-51 in overtime. Austin VanderLaan knocked down a three-pointer at the regulation buzzer to force the extra period, and the rest of the Pirates took it from there to earn the victory. Garrett Eisenlohr scored 17 points to lead the team.
Hart vs. Holton, football, 2019 - The 2019 season wasn’t what Hart football was hoping for, but it sure got off to a great start. In one of the most dramatic games the Pirates’ field has ever seen, Hart beat returning state semifinalist Holton 48-40 in double overtime behind five rushing touchdowns by Thomas Tanner. He and quarterback Braeden Carskadon combined for 284 rushing yards, and the Pirates’ offense lit up the scoreboard early. Holton launched a furious rally late with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to tie it at 34 and force overtime, but the Pirates came up with a clutch stop on what would’ve been the winning two-point conversion. The Pirates then outgunned the Red Devils in overtime and kept the visitors out of the end zone on fourth down to score the win.
Hart vs. Houghton Lake, girls basketball regional semifinals, 2019 - I alluded to this in the best-of athletes article, but this 48-42 Pirates win definitely goes down as one of the best girls basketball games I’ve seen here. Houghton Lake, which wasn’t just undefeated but had won almost all its games by double digits, led much of the night, but the longer Hart hung in, you had a feeling the team without much experience in close games might falter. That’s exactly what happened, as Hart turned to newly minted star Jayd Hovey with the ball on almost every single possession, and Hovey delivered with 13 fourth-quarter points (25 for the game), and the Pirates had improbably advanced to the regional finals.
Hart at Shelby, baseball, 2018 - Hart sure knows how to wring dramatics out of its skid-busters, including this 12-11 thriller. Having lost 88 consecutive WMC games coming in, the Pirates exploded for nine first-inning runs before making an out against the shell-shocked Tigers. From there, Shelby kept Hart mostly at bay while chipping away at the lead, but the Pirates added two key unearned runs in the sixth inning to stay ahead. Sensing the moment, Hart coach Dave Riley called an audible in the seventh when the Tigers threatened to tie it, bringing on his planned game two starting pitcher Alec Kempker for the game one save. Kempker delivered with two strikeouts, and the Pirates had an incredible win.
Adelyn Ackley vs. Amber Gall, 2019 state track finals - That’s right, an individual race makes the list! I’ve never seen anything before and likely won’t see anything again like this 1,600-meter race in the Division 3 track finals at Jenison. It was fitting that Ackley and Shepherd’s Gall, who had been friendly rivals since middle school, capped their high school careers with this duel. Ackley took the lead early in this race and held it most of the way, but Gall stormed in and grabbed it late. Ackley, who had seemingly faded a couple of spots back, summoned one last burst in the final 200 meters, and this race ended with both in a full sprint. It was so close I wasn’t initially sure who had won. Gall, as it turned out, took the victory by .02 of a second; both runners broke the previous D-3 state finals record in the event.
Hart vs. Shelby, girls basketball district semifinals, 2020 - ‘Slugfest’ was an apt term for this defensive battle between the county rivals in the most recent district semifinals, which was acknowledged as a game between the two most likely district champs. Hart came out on top in overtime, 42-41, behind a terrific effort by Rylee Noggle, whose dirty work on the boards isn’t as flashy as the work her teammates Jayd Hovey and Nicole Rockwell do but is no less valuable. Noggle pulled off a terrific save of the ball going out of bounds in the final minute of overtime with her team down a point, and Hovey ended the possession with the winning basket and 33 seconds on the clock.
Hart vs. Montague, boys soccer district semifinals, 2013 - Soccer penalty shootouts are about as tense as it gets in high school sports, largely due to the anticipation between each kick. No one wants to be the one to come up short. Luckily for the Pirates, no one did in this hotly contested battle, as they took a 2-1 victory. Hart tied the game with only eight minutes to go in regulation on a Boni Hernandez goal from Derrek Broaddus, and Isiah Rodriguez was the penalty kick hero, scoring the winner in the shootout’s seventh round.
Hart vs. Hesperia, volleyball pre-districts, 2014 - The most exciting Hart volleyball win I’ve seen here came in the postseason, as Hart erased a 2-0 deficit in the game to rally for a dramatic victory against their county foes, the Panthers. Haleigh Schaner had some key serving runs in the Pirates’ comeback, and Baylee Draper had her typical strong offensive performance, delivering 17 kills.