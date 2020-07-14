Continuing our look back at some of the most memorable Oceana County athletes and contests since 2012, this week we look at the Hesperia Panthers. Hesperia is well-known for its wrestling, but the Panthers have seen great athletes come through its walls in recent years in several other sports as well. Following is just a sampling of some of the best of the last eight years.
Emily Bayle - With her senior year of sports (hopefully) still to come, Emily Bayle has already made her mark on Hesperia history. Bayle has already surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career after three seasons of starring on the basketball court. She spent the 2019-20 season stuffing the stat sheet every night, highlighted by a 30-point, 11-rebound, eight-steal, seven-assist performance against Mason County Eastern. As if that’s not enough, Bayle is also a top performer in volleyball, having led the Panthers to their first two district titles ever and scoring all-region honors last season after leading the team in both kills and digs. She also was all-district in softball in 2019 as the Panthers won a district championship in that sport too.
Zack Yates - Zack Yates was the first wrestler I ever saw who simply toyed with his opponents. I remember watching Yates repeatedly let his Hudson foe, Clayton Brockway, get up in the 2013 team state finals, only to take him down again, over and over. The Panthers’ star earned consecutive state championships in his final two seasons and posted a perfect 47-0 record as a senior. In his final high school bout, he wrestled his own cousin, Logan Eaves, in the 2014 championship match. When he graduated, Yates held state records for both the fastest pin (59 seconds) and technical fall (2:14) recorded in a state finals match. Yates, who won over 200 matches at Hesperia, went on to wrestle at Davenport University.
Logan Balkema - Like many others on this list, Balkema was a three-sport star at Hesperia, competing in football, basketball and baseball. Balkema was ID’d as “the heart and soul” of the 2019 Panthers’ football team by coach Doug Bolles, playing three different offensive positions and racking up nearly 1,000 yards of offense. He also had 93 tackles on the defensive end. Balkema also led the Panthers’ basketball team in scoring this past year, earning all-conference recognition, and was honorable mention all-league in baseball in 2019, hitting for a .363 average.
Gerrit Yates - Gerrit Yates picked up from where his older brothers Dan and Zack left off in an extremely impressive wrestling career at Hesperia. Yates made the state finals match in each of his first three seasons as a Panther. In his first two trips to the finals, he held leads in the final minute before stunningly being pinned, but his third time was the charm as he dominated his bracket to bring home a state championship. Although he didn’t make the finals as a senior, he was all-state for a fourth time, a rare achievement in any sport. Yates also starred in football, earning all-conference honors as a junior after rushing for over nine yards per carry and nearly 1,000 yards, as well as playing basketball and track.
Lauren Zeerip - No doubt Lauren’s older brothers, all three of them champions and University of Michigan wrestlers, would be on this list had I been fortunate enough to watch them. Lauren, though, was a terrific athlete in her own right, starring in basketball, cross-country and track and field, and picking up volleyball as a senior too. Zeerip helped the Panthers’ cross team to consecutive state titles in 2011 and ‘12, earning all-state status the latter year. She was a force on the court, highlighted by her 30/18/13 triple double in the Panthers’ win over Walkerville in 2012. In a testament to her work ethic and natural gifts, Zeerip picked up volleyball as a senior and earned all-conference honors, then medaled at state in track and field in the 100 hurdles, and qualified in the 300, despite never previously running either event in high school.
Davian Gowens - Gowens was at his best when the lights were brightest on the wrestling mat. He earned a state championship in 2014, and after missing the 2015 season, returned with a vengeance in ‘16 and nearly claimed another one. Only a last-second score by Burton Bentley’s Robert Rogers, which forced overtime in a finals match Rogers eventually won, cost Gowens a second title. He also took sixth place as a freshman in 2013.
Joe Heminger - Even if Heminger hadn’t starred as a senior in baseball, his grit to overcome a torn ACL and then a major head injury in a car accident to get back on the field would likely merit inclusion on this list. It helped that Heminger was terrific once he returned, too, hitting .329 as a senior with a .474 on-base percentage, and leading the team in earned run average as a pitcher with a 0.94 mark to boot. Heminger joined teammate and best friend Kaleb McAree at Mott Community College.
Nate McKeown - Nate McKeown played football and basketball at Hesperia too, but his biggest exploits came at the high jump pit, where he claimed a state championship as a junior, the first Hesperia male ever to do so in track, posting a mark of 6-7. His best mark in the event came a year later, though, when he posted a spectacular 6-10 jump to win his third straight regional championship. He went on to take fifth at state, medaling for the third time, and later won the NAIA indoor national title at Aquinas College with a leap of 2.13 meters — 0.14 of an inch shy of seven feet. That remains his career-best.
Claire Rumsey - Rumsey burst onto the scene quickly as a freshman, cranking a home run in the Panthers’ district championship win over Hart that year and being named honorable mention all-state. Though Rumsey’s Panthers didn’t get past the district round again in her career, she continued to post stellar performances while battling through the occasional injury. She went on to play at Alma College.
Damien Halverson - Not many have done distance running better than Halverson, who was a three-time all-state runner and two-time conference champ in cross-country. On the track, Halverson was just as impressive, earning a regional title and third-place state finish in the 1,600-meter run as a senior and claiming Meijer All-Star meet titles in the 3,200 in each of his last two seasons. Halverson also took all-state in the 3,200 as a junior and helped the 3,200 relay team to finish all-state as a senior. He went on to run at Ferris State.
Mark Workman - Workman had a stellar senior year in four different sports in 2015-16. First, he ran for 1,136 yards and 18 touchdowns in football as the Panthers executed a spectacular turnaround from 1-8 the previous season to a perfect 9-0 regular season. Then, he won his first 34 matches en route to taking second place in the state in wrestling, also grabbing double-digit rebounds per game for the basketball team. (Workman had previously taken second as a sophomore in 2014 as well.) Finally, Workman qualified for state in shot put in his first and only season of Hesperia track.
Gage Balkema - Logan’s older brother, Gage Balkema was a terrific performer in baseball in particular. As a senior in 2017, Balkema was voted the most outstanding player in the Central State Activities Association, hitting .423 and posting a 1.63 ERA as a pitcher. He was also all-conference as a junior. Balkema made all-league in football as well, thanks to his terrific blocking as a fullback.