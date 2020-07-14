As part of our ‘best-of’ pages we are running during the local sports shutdown, here’s a selection of some of the best Hesperia games I’ve witnessed since arriving on the scene. The Panthers have seen some thrilling afternoons and evenings since that time; this is only a sampling of some of those exciting days.
Hesperia vs. New Lothrop, wrestling, 2013 state semifinals - I’d never covered a wrestling match before this job, but I got a crash course in how dramatic the sport can be in February 2013 when Hesperia pulled off a 29-26 thriller against New Lothrop in the state semifinal match. As all great wrestling duals do, it came down to the final bout, between David Jacobs and Gabe Bennett of the Hornets, and the two wrestlers tangled for six minutes without much being decided. Jacobs pulled off a two-point takedown in the final seconds of the bout to score the victory and send Hesperia to the state finals.
Hesperia at Shelby, softball, 2014 Oceana County tournament finals - It’d be hard to find a wilder contest than this one, which saw the Panthers trail by nine runs not once, but twice, and still win a 22-20 stunner. The Tigers raced out to a 9-0 lead and later led again, 13-4, before a three-run homer by Hesperia slugger Holly Whelan sparked a dramatic comeback. Jorie Morton and winning pitcher Meradith Schmitz also had key hits in the comeback.
Hesperia vs. Holton, boys basketball, district tournament, 2016 - Hesperia was in a weird place as the 2016 boys basketball playoffs began. Veteran coach Randy Gordon and his son, leading scorer Traxton Gordon, left the team following the regular season. While the Panthers had swept Holton in two meetings, neither game was a blowout, and circumstances were much different when the rivals faced off to open the district tournament. However, the Panthers pulled off a workmanlike win, 40-38, thanks to a pair of game-winning free throws by Dominick Varela with seven seconds to play. No Panther scored more than eight points in the win.
Hesperia vs. Montague, softball, district finals, 2016 - As with Shelby a couple of weeks ago, Hesperia has also come up on the short end of memorable games in my time here. One of the most exciting of those was a 15-14 defeat in the 2016 softball district finals game against Montague, which was coming off a state final four appearance the season before. In the game, Hesperia led early, 5-1, before the ‘Cats scored the next seven runs to go up 8-5. Hesperia responded with the next eight runs, moving ahead 13-8, with a line shot double by Claire Rumsey the big hit of that spurt. Montague stormed back with a six-run rally of its own, but Hesperia tied it up at 14 on a two-out hit by Lilah Majersky. However, Montague scored the winning run on an error in the eighth.
Hesperia vs. Springport, wrestling, state quarterfinals, 2016 - A second Hesperia postseason wrestling match finds its way on this list, although this one didn’t go the Panthers’ way, as Springport won 32-30. This one was tense all the way through, with neither team able to gain control. A turning point was when Springport’s Brenden Hunter successfully stalled enough in a bout against Panthers’ star Josh Ehrke to keep Ehrke from scoring bonus points. As in the 2013 semis, the match came down to one bout, and this time Springport pulled it off, as Taylor Whitmore eked out a close win over Logan Eaves in a battle of highly-ranked stars to give Springport the victory.
Hesperia vs. Shelby, boys basketball, 2018 - Although the quality of the teams wasn’t quite as high as either squad was used to when Hesperia and Shelby battled in February 2018, the quality of the game was up there with any recent meeting between the schools. The Panthers won, 42-38, when Logan Balkema and Scott Peters combined to score four points on one possession in the final minute to put Hesperia ahead for good.
Hesperia vs. White Cloud, softball, 2013 - Hesperia pulled off a remarkable rally in this one, winning 13-12 after trailing 11-3 in the fourth inning. Katie Annis picked up the win in relief, allowing only one run in the final three innings, and the Panthers stormed back, scoring the final four runs of the game in the seventh. Riley Martin’s two-run double tied it up at 12, and she scored the winning run on a knock by Alexis Castillo.