The fun continues this week with a look at some of the best Walkerville games I’ve seen since 2012. The Wildcats play fewer sports than any team I cover, but they’ve still had some fun moments that I’ve been fortunate enough to see in eight years. Here’s a rundown of some of the best.
Walkerville at Pentwater, boys soccer, 2014 - This game was a good one, but it was just as memorable for what it represented as what happened between the lines. The Wildcats were in their third season as a program at the time and were starting to make strides, having taken Pentwater to overtime in two recent meetings. A 4-3 Wildcats win on this day was the first time Walkerville had defeated Pentwater, which at the time was enjoying a strong stretch of seasons. A pair of long-ball passes to Trent Speer for goals in the first half were decisive in the win, which sent the message that the Wildcats were here to stay.
Walkerville at Pentwater, boys basketball districts, 2020 - I alluded to this game in the best-games column about Pentwater last week, and while it didn’t end super-close (the Falcons won by 10, 66-56), it was a roller-coaster night. Pentwater stormed out to a 32-7 lead in the first half and led by as many as 28 points before going into halftime up 41-14. Walkerville then came out of the locker room and put on a dramatic shooting display, scoring 27 points in the third quarter alone, 15 of them on three-pointers and 21 of them coming from Shane Achterhof and Alex Sheehy. The Wildcats got the lead down to two points before Pentwater started attacking the basket and staved off the furious comeback.
Walkerville vs. Pentwater, girls basketball, 2013 - Neither team had a strong season in 2012-13, but these two rivals played a hotly contested battle at Walkerville, with the Wildcats hanging on for a 33-31 win. The key play of the game came when Melanie Drum broke wide open with the ball with her team up two points and the Falcons fouled her hard, drawing an intentional foul. Drum hit the clinching free throws. No player on either team had more than 10 points.
Walkerville vs. Mason Co. Eastern, boys basketball, 2014 - Walkerville infamously lost 116 straight games between 2009 and 2015, but the streak looked like it might end sooner than that in this tight battle won by the Cardinals, 55-50. Truthfully, it probably would’ve ended this night but for foul trouble for Walkerville star Sam Sweet; he was tagged for his third foul early in the second quarter and went to the bench, and MCE outscored the ‘Cats 21-5 in that frame. Still, Walkerville stormed back with a furious rally and got within five points before falling just short. Sweet had 32 points in the game.
Walkerville boys cross-country wins county meet, 2016 - Walkerville doesn’t get many opportunities to take down larger schools in head-to-head competition, but the Wildcat boys pulled it off in the 2016 county cross-country meet, edging Hart to become county champs. The Wildcats, who went on to qualify for the state meet as a team, beat out Hart for the top spot by placing their top three runners — Perrin Kirwin, Shane Achterhof and Tyler Sheehy — in the top three spots in the race. Wildcats Dillon Brown and Alex Sheehy then placed well enough to earn Walkerville the points necessary to hold off Hart, 41-46.