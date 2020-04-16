Back in the glory days of Sports Illustrated, when it was run by people who wanted to be the standard of sports journalism rather than people who wanted to bleed whatever profit was left in its name, I was a print subscriber.

And one of the all-time best covers of the magazine came in its first issue to print after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, when it simply ran a photo of an American flag draped over one of a dozen or so pictured seats with the headline, “The Week That Sports Stood Still”.

The idea of sports not being played, for what amounted to 10 days or so, was stunning — if understandable, given the circumstances — to a 14-year-old boy in Indiana. It didn’t feel like a scenario that could be replicated. For nearly 20 years, it wasn’t. Now, for much different reasons, that scenario has repeated itself. Multiplied by a lot.

The COVID-19 virus has shut down the world in a way that is unprecedented in human history, simply because the world is smaller now than it ever has been. And we’ve witnessed it in the halt of the entire sports world. The NCAA men’s basketball tournament, maybe the most universally beloved event in all of sports, didn’t occur for the first time in its 73-season history. Collegiate conferences threw in the towel on their spring seasons almost before they began. All American pro sports are on indefinite hold as well.

(SI, or what’s left of it, anyway, marked the occasion by running something of a sequel cover this month, with just a picture of empty stands on it.)

The shutdown, of course, has included our local school teams. Earlier this month, state schools were closed for the academic year, and the MHSAA gave up its hopes of holding a spring season or finishing the winter campaigns.

As you’re reading this, it’s been just over a month since everything was canceled — I’m guessing the NBA abruptly halting action Wednesday night, Mar. 11, after finding out one of its own players (Utah’s Rudy Gobert) had the virus, will forever be considered a sea change in how most of us thought about this — and it will be a long, long time until anything is played.

Major League Baseball, while it’s discussed various scenarios for starting the 2020 season, has no apparent hope of starting any time soon; reporters on Twitter have speculated that even a return in July is looking optimistic at this point. Similar information has trickled out of the other major leagues in America. While nothing concrete has been determined yet, the possibility has become clear that this fall’s football season could be affected.

In fact, dozens of medically sourced articles have intimated that unless we, at an absolute minimum, are all ready to lock it down at a moment’s notice for over a year to come (by which time a vaccine could, finally, become available), we’ll risk further outbreaks. The idea of this is thoroughly depressing, and one can only hope that the doctors working around the clock to contain this virus will be able to minimize the time we have to take these measures.

The OHJ is continuing to work on sports content, however. We have several feature stories in the works for the coming weeks, and we’ll even have a senior sports spotlight special section (say that five times fast) in the coming weeks, in lieu of the spring Sports Scene that normally would have run by now.

Everyone be safe, hang in there, and we’ll give you some stories to read for now, and stay ready to give you the stories you really want whenever they resume.