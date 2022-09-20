Anytime an opponent takes the floor opposite Shelby volleyball, the task of taking on Navea Gauthier’s hitting ability can be daunting. Hesperia however, did not back down when they took on the Tigers on Tuesday, Sept. 13, fighting hard in a 3-0 loss.

The Panthers battled back and forth with Shelby, but Gauthier wasn’t the one they had to be concerned about early. Shelby senior Claire Gowell stepped up in the first set, nailing shots into the opposition from the middle of the net.

“Claire is an athlete first and foremost,” Shelby Head Coach Tom Weirich said. “Heading into her freshman and sophomore years, we were wondering where she was going to top out at. All she did since that point was spend time in the weight room and improve her game. There might not be anything too flashy about her, but you’ll find her doing her job always.”

Gowell (6 kills) heated up early, which helped power the Tigers to a 25-18 victory in the first set. Getting off to a hot start may have been just what Shelby needed, as Gauthier was dealing with an ankle injury that required some attention between sets.

“We were worried about Navea because she had to have her ankle taped up between games,” Weirich said. “You never know how that’s going to go, but we have some kids that can step up and do some things. Claire is at the top of that list and she’s reaping the benefits of her hard work and it shows up in big situations.”

Gauthier’s injury wasn’t too apparent, but could have been a partial factor in Hesperia’s second set surge. The Tigers ultimately outlasted their opponent, taking a 25-21 victory, but it didn’t come as easily as they’d have liked. The Panthers battled Shelby close for the set’s entirety, with several girls giving up their body in order to make digs and keep the ball in play.

“The girls told me they were going to break their bodies hitting the floor if it meant getting some of those digs,” Hesperia Head Coach Alyx Beachum said. “They did that. I saw girls going into the stands and a lot of them have holes in their jerseys from being on the ground. They want to get those digs and be there to get the ball up and I love it.”

“Hesperia’s good,” Tom Weirich said. “Everytime I felt as though we should have an eight or nine point lead, I’d look up and we’d only be up by three. They play this tenacious defense and Alyx Beachum has them playing good ball.”

The Panthers’ efforts to keep the ball off the court is evident in their dig total. Emma Muckey (14 digs) was particularly aggressive while Triniti Tanner (8 digs) and Kaley Cousineau (7 digs) were other key contributors on defense.

The third set is where things got interesting. Once again, the Tigers and Panthers battled back and forth for most of the set. Then Hesperia snagged momentum, jumping out to a four point lead late. For Tom Weirich, it seemed like deja vu after his team collapsed against Montague a week prior.

“Here’s what was going through my mind,” Tom Weirich said. “In 99 percent of those games I would’ve called a timeout somewhere in that run that they (Hesperia) were on. Based on what we did on Thursday against Montague, I wanted our girls to either win or lose based on what they figured out on the floor.”

Shelby quickly regrouped and pieced together a 6-0 run that included a critical block from Gowell and a late game takeover from Gauthier. The Tigers were able to rip the rug out from underneath Hesperia, claiming the third and final set 25-22.

“That’s exactly what I wanted to see,” Tom Weirich said. “They came together a few times, got stingy on defense, finished some balls, stayed poised and under control. We talked about all those things on Friday and they executed them in that third set.”

The Tigers were led by Gauthier (29 kills, .362 hitting percentage, 11 digs) and Gowell (6 kills, 2 blocks). Morgan Weirich (22 digs) and Audrey Horton (35 assists, 5 aces) were also key in the victory.

Hesperia’s team was aided in the return of Kayla Rumsey (6 kills) from an ankle injury, but Triniti Tanner (5 kills, 8 digs), Alana Nadjkovic (3 kills, 2 blocks) and Cousineau (2 aces, 1 block, 7 digs) were the team’s largest contributors. Alex Glenn (15 assists) stepped in for the Panthers at setter, a position Lacey McCollum – who was not able to play – is typically responsible for.