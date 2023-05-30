Whether it’s organizing a group kayak trip, packing for a weekend in the woods or just planning a picnic at the beach, getting ready for a long weekend can be complicated.
On the other hand, protecting the amazing places you’ll visit is easy. Just remember three simple words: Play, Clean, Go. The words don’t take up much space – and here’s the great thing: You can use them over and over again, no matter where you go.
Adopting the Play, Clean, Go mindset can help prevent the spread of invasive species on land and in the water. Here’s how it works:
Play: Swim, hike, fish, run, dance under the stars – however you have fun in the outdoors.
Clean: Before you leave the trail, campground or shore – shake it out, brush it off, wipe it down or whatever it takes to remove dirt and debris from your shoes, gear and vehicle. If you have a watercraft, remember to drain tanks and bilges, too.
Go: Head out on your next adventure, invasive species-free!
Whether your plans include off-road vehicle riding, hiking, boating or climbing, get helpful tips tailored to your favorite outdoor pursuits at PlayCleanGo.org/Take-Action.
Invasive insects and plant diseases cost the U.S. an estimated $40 billion a year in damage to trees, plants and crops and related management efforts. They can threaten the economy, food supply, environment and, in some cases, public health.
As you head outdoors, remember that a little bit of prevention can go a long way. Take the time to share these easy steps with friends and family so everyone can do their part to protect our natural spaces.