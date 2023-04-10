SHELBY – Brian Wright couldn’t have asked for a better start to Shelby’s varsity baseball season. In fact, the only thing the Tigers didn’t have to do after back-to-back mercy-rule wins over Brethren on Thursday, was play defense.
“Brethren is a smaller school, but (it was good) for our first game to get the opening jitters out of the way,” Wright said. “Our pitchers threw strikes and there were some good swings. I really can’t say how our defense was, because we didn’t have to play much. It was just one of those nights.”
In the first game of the evening’s double-header, Shelby took the field first with junior Lalo Garcia on the mound. After splitting games with Joseph Hayes a season ago, Lalo was primed to take over the starting role.
He did so with ease, striking out the first three batters he saw – two went down looking and another swinging. In total, Lalo threw 15 pitches in the first half inning. Then it was time for the Tigers’ bats to get to work.
Leading off the inning was Lalo’s younger brother Day-Day Garcia who found a hole in right field for a single before promptly grabbing a stolen base to end up on second. Junior Treyjin Waller stepped up and flew in a long double to left field and sent Garcia home.
A few strikeouts (K) and one RBI later off the bat of senior Travis Boughan and the Tigers left the inning with a 2-0 lead and a runner stranded on third.
Lalo followed his impressive first inning up with another trio of Ks. He would finish the first game with a total of 16 of those and just a single walk. That one walk in the fourth inning was just the second time a Brethren batter was on base and it would be the last time as well for that game.
Shelby rolled through the remainder of the game thanks to several extra base hits resulting in RBIs.
Freshman Chase Simon (2 singles, 2 RBIs) did a good deal of heavy lifting as he had scored a perfect on base percentage (OBP) with two base hits – also reaching first after being walked.
“I’ve had freshmen on my team before, but I’ve never had three freshmen start,” Wright said. “(Simon, Day-Day and Eli Kelley) are three kids that love baseball. It’s exciting and I never look ahead but if we took a picture of them now and when they’re seniors, they’ll be two different people.”
Action was cut short after five innings with Shelby ahead 10-0 – bringing MHSAA’s mercy rule into effect.
The second game of the night was even quicker than the first.
Waller started on the mound in that game with Lalo now at shortstop. Waller didn’t miss a step, recording two Ks and only needing 11 pitches to exit the inning.
A good start to the year is exactly what Wright wanted to see out of Waller and Lalo, as those will be his main two pitchers going forward.
“Those will probably be my two guys that will throw in the league, along with Day-Day,” Wright said. “Lalo has a chance to be one of the league’s best. The more he can stay in that strike zone, then you have other pitches they don’t know. He pitched well tonight and it was a no-hitter.”
Day-Day got one half inning of work in the third with his team already up 20-0. He put up three Ks and hit a batter in his only work on the mound.
Two wins by double digits is nothing to scoff at, but Wright knows Brethren is a far cry from the competition Shelby will have to face inside the West Michigan Conference.
“We had far too many strikeouts and some base running errors we have to shore up,” Wright said. “(MCC) is a good team and that’ll be a challenge for us.”