Shelby’s girls basketball team defeated North Muskegon 40-28 on Tuesday and while it seemed like just another win to most, this one came with a little added meaning for the Tigers.

A season ago, Shelby head coach Sarah Wolting and the Tigers, led by seniors Kendall Zoulek and Emma Olmstead, had the Norsemen’s number, downing them twice in the regular season by double digits each time. Then, North Muskegon appeared on the schedule once again – this time on the District Tournament bracket.

Shelby thought it would be business as usual. North Muskegon thought otherwise.

The Norsemen came out on top, knocking Shelby out of the postseason and leaving a bitter taste in the mouth of the Tigers. With Zoulek and Olmstead gone, that bitter taste remained in the mouths of Wolting and returners like lead-guard Molli Schultz.

“We definitely had this one circled on the calendar,” Wolting said.

“This was one of our main goals this season was to come out and beat North Muskegon,” Schultz echoed.

Schultz (10 points, 1 assist, 1 steal) and the Tigers wasted no time getting the North Muskegon monkey off their back this time around, going on an 11-2 run to start the first quarter and owning a 14-6 lead after the first eight minutes.

An eight-point first quarter from Schultz was monumental in getting that early lead, but she didn’t offer her usual offensive output on the night. Instead, first-year varsity starter Kendall Zaverl shined, marking a possible passing of the torch moment from the way last year’s team ended to the way this new squad performed.

Zaverl (17 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, 1 assist) was a stat sheet stuffer and while her team-high in points was impressive, the way she got them was even more eye-opening. Zaverl went 11/17 from the free throw line and could often be found bouncing between North Muskegon defenders like a pinball with her focus on the net.

“Offensively, my team performed well and you can tell that practice is paying off,” Zaverl said. “My speed is something I used to get down low and look for that contact. There’s a lot of big girls down there, so if I can draw a foul and force them into bad positions, at least I can get something out of it.”

“You would think for a shy, young girl that she (Zaverl) would shy away from taking contact a little bit, but she’s the exact opposite,” Wolting said. “She likes contact and we’re lucky she does because she’s going to get it. Drawing fouls and getting their big girls into foul trouble is something that’s really going to help us.”

Zaverl’s immediate impact has been vital to Shelby’s offense, but so has the play of their post players Biloxi Lee and Claire Gowell. Lee (2 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists) and Gowell (6 points, 3 rebounds) have begun to find their footing in the paint – something that should only elevate the Tigers’ play.

“My guards right now are just so pesky and any team that doesn’t have three good ball handlers, I think will struggle,” Wolting said. “Give credit to Biloxi (Lee) and Claire (Gowell) too. They came out ready to play and got a few steals and some good passes. This is definitely a team that we want to play again.”

Shelby’s revenge game also lifted their overall record to 3-2 and elevated their standing within the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division to 2-1.