MANISTEE – Shelby’s soccer team suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss when they traveled north to Manistee to take on the Chippewas in District Semifinal action.

The less than ideal outcome for the Tigers was accompanied and likely influenced by less than ideal weather conditions that included sideways rain, the occasional pelting of ice pellets and most importantly, a pounding southern wind. Whichever team had their offense running to the north side of the field benefited from the wind’s tendency to carry a ball a significant distance in that direction.

Four days removed from a 3-2 victory over Fremont in the District Quarterfinals, the Tigers were looking to improve following a performance against the Packers that didn’t produce the type of effort Head Coach Jairo Coronado was looking for.

“We didn’t try as hard and we thought the goals were going to be scored by themselves,” Coronado said following the win Thursday, Oct. 13. “We had a terrible first half and we needed to step it up. That’s not what Shelby soccer is.”

Shelby started the first half with the wind at their backs which helped their offense stay deep in Chippewa territory while also allowing their midfielders and defenders to play higher up field.

“We tried to take advantage of the wind in the first half,” Shelby Head Coach Jairo Coronado said. “We were unable to score there and in the second half it was really tough for us. Don’t get me wrong, it was tough for both teams.”

The Tigers enjoyed a healthy amount of opportunities in that first half as lead scorers Mason Garcia and Carson Claeys kept consistent pressure on Manistee’s defense. Paired with some shifty passes from midfield by Mauricio Castillo and Alan Arreola and Shelby looked like they might redeem their 5-0 loss to the Chippewas earlier this season.

Those opportunities quickly faded when the teams emerged from the locker rooms after halftime, the scoreboard donning goose eggs for both. With the wind now on Manistee’s side, momentum abruptly shifted.

Pressure now hung on the shoulders of the Tigers’ defense, a unit that heavily featured Nathan Miller, Wyatt Selig and Isaias Cortina with Ismael “Smiley” Valdez manning the net. That core group did a great job at stopping the Chippewas for the entirety of the second half, often booting the ball away and forcing Manistee to counter.

That phenomenal defense collapsed in the game’s waning moments, as a Manistee striker took a shot from the left side of the field. It appeared Valdez was ready to make the save on the left side of the net, effectively shutting out regulation and forcing an overtime period. Instead, the ball deflected off a header attempt by Miller, took a favorable Chippewa bounce and rolled into the right corner of the net.

The Tigers walked off the field, their vision glued to the ground, wondering what could have been.

“Nobody ever wants to lose,” Coronado said. “We played phenomenal with the conditions we had. I respect Manistee, they have a great team and coach. Losing to a great team like that makes the loss feel a little better.”

Shelby ends their season with a 12-10 overall record and a 7-3 record in a tough conference that expanded to include tough teams such as Ludington.