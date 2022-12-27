SHELBY – The struggle to find a consistent offensive attack continued for Shelby and Rick Zoulek as the Tigers’ fell to North Muskegon 66-41 last Tuesday.

Finding a way to score without relying on any one player was a focus for the Tigers heading into this season. That one-man attack is something Shelby featured with Joseph Hayes last year. With Hayes now playing for Hope College’s JV team, the Tigers will need more scoring from other areas.

In this season’s early going, Shelby has seen potential from starters like Bishop Lee, Wyatt Dickman, Mason Garcia and Carson Claeys. With each of those guys having high-level performances through the first five games, the Tigers are waiting for those games to come together in a single contest.

“It’s just a matter of getting into the flow offensively. We’re still trying to find that and it’s hard,” Zoulek said. “Everyone last year knew our focus was Joseph (Hayes). We’re struggling offensively and even when we do the right things to put it in the hole, we’re struggling. That puts more and more pressure on your defense to have to make big plays all the time. We’re not that big or physical, so it can be frustrating sometimes. We’ve just got to take care of the ball better and finish some shots.”

That offensive firepower was still lacking when the Norsemen came to town, something that didn’t bode well with North Muskegon averaging 58 PPG (points per game) to Shelby’s 41 PPG. With Dickman at home with the flu and Lee fresh off his own stint with illness, the Tigers struggled to keep up early.

The first quarter was all North Muskegon as they consistently found ways to drive the lane, adding a few deep shots in as well. With all five of the Norse starters scoring, Shelby found themselves behind 19-8.

“The biggest thing is, they’re (North Muskegon) very good offensively which allows them to gamble and put more defensive pressure on. Every possession isn’t key for them on offense,” Zoulek said. “At the end of the first quarter we were down 11 and that was the name of the game for the whole time. We were trying to dig back, but if we can convert three or four of the easy shots we missed, all of a sudden it’s a one or two point game.”

The Tigers did experience a short-lived spurt of offense to start quarter two, as Lee (17 points, 7 rebounds) and Treyjin Waller (8 points, 3 rebounds) scored eight of their team’s 14 points on the quarter’s first six possessions. That wasn’t enough to keep their opponents at bay however, as they trailed by 13 at halftime.

As it had in the first half, North Muskegon’s lead continued to grow, digging Shelby into a 16 point deficit at the end of three and leaving them behind by 25 at the game’s final buzzer.

“It hurt tonight having Wyatt (Dickman) out with the flu and Bishop was out last week with the flu and hasn’t felt good all week,” Zoulek said. “It’s just little things that are keeping us back from finding good chemistry. I’m hoping with Christmas break, guys get well and we can start feeling some flow offensively.”

Despite what might be viewed as a time to panic with Shelby sitting at 0-5 overall and 0-3 within the West Michigan Conference (WMC) Rivers Division, the Tigers are optimistic about what could happen once they truly begin to flow as an offense.

That flow will need to make itself present in January however if Shelby wants to build confidence before the season hits its final descent toward Districts. Matchups with struggling programs in Hesperia, Newaygo and Holton should help when the Tigers return from a short holiday sabbatical.