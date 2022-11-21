A miraculous season for Shelby’s volleyball program came to an end last Tuesday as the Tigers took a 3-2 loss against Kalamazoo Christian despite a herculean comeback attempt.

It didn’t take long for the Comets to assert their dominance, as they lept out to a 7-4 lead in the first set on the strength of some impressive serving. Navea Gauthier and the Tigers weren’t about to let themselves fall out that quickly however, as they rallied to tie the game at 16-16 late. That’s when Gauthier (51 kills, 22 service points, 3 aces, 1 block) took over, dominating in a 25-22 first set victory.

“No kid can do what she (Gauthier) does,” Shelby head coach Tom Weirich said. “She makes wild stuff look easy when it’s not. To go from being our best player last year as a freshman, to our most improved player as a sophomore this year, it’s ridiculous.”

The second set was one that saw Kalamazoo Christian completely dominate. The comets took a 2-0 lead early and didn’t look back, maintaining a steady approach that gave them a 25-18 lead.

One of the most pivotal moments of the night was the outcome of the third set. A 14-9 deficit for Shelby looked grim for their chances to take the set, but in true Tiger fashion they clawed back to tie the set at 22-22. From that point it seemed as if luck was on the side of the comets, as a few balls fell their way off long rallies giving them a 25-23 victory and a 2-1 lead over Shelby.

“Game two and three probably didn’t get our best effort, but we still had a chance to win game three,” Weirich said. “It was a game of inches where a couple of balls went one way or another and when it’s not your night, it’s not your night.”

Shelby quickly came to life in the fourth set, propelling themselves to a five point lead on the back of some great assists by Audrey Horton (55 assists). They continued to build that lead on the back of Gauthier, some well timed strikes by Claire Gowell (4 kills) and an impressive serving performance from Biloxi Lee (22 service points, 2 aces, 21 digs). In the end they found themselves on top 25-19 to even the night at two sets for either team.

A fifth and final match-up set the table for a dramatic finish between the Tigers and Comets. Unfortunately for Shelby, Kalamazoo Christian made it pretty apparent what their intentions were, outscoring the Tiger 15-8 and punching their ticket to the state semifinals.

“It would have been pretty easy to roll over after game three and let them mercy us there,” Weirich said. “It was a battle and when you get to the quarterfinals there’s nothing but good teams. The effort we gave was inspiring.

“Navea threw some haymakers at them and we served them tough, sometimes that ball just isn’t going to touch the ground. They were just better than us in game five.”

The Tigers walked off the court solemnly with plenty of tears visible on their faces, but perhaps none more apparent than those of the seniors in Gowell and the coach’s own daughter Morgan Weirich (38 digs, 6 kills).

“When she (Morgan) came off in tears, she looked the same as she did in seventh grade when she was on the bench the last time we made it this far,” Weirich said with eyes welling with tears. “To see her go through this is hard and you never want to see your kid go through that. It’s important for her to go through and learn some things from it.”

Shelby closes out their year with an impressive run that saw them claim the title of West Michigan Conference champs, District champs and Regional champs. The message of their coach is clear however: this isn’t the end.

“We’re going to be here next year. We know what it feels like and we’ll be back.”